RESA Power Appoints Seasoned Executive Scott Harrison as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), the market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, announced the appointment of Scott Harrison as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Effective immediately, Mr. Harrison succeeds Board member and Interim CEO Monte Roach, who will support Mr. Harrison as he transitions into the role.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott to the RESA Power family, and we look forward to the continued success that we are confident he will help us continue to drive forward," said Mr. Roach. "Throughout the process of getting to know him, Scott clearly showed he is one of us, an engineer by trade who understands what it means to lead a safety-sensitive service business and help companies maximize their potential. The road ahead for RESA Power is bright, and we are excited to start this new chapter."

Scott is a proven CEO with a career that spans more than 35 years of experience and expertise across the automotive, industrial, engineering, and technology industries. Prior to joining RESA Power, he served as CEO and Board Member of Depot Connect International, a global leader in the chemical and food transportation sector that merged Quala with Boasso Global. Additionally, Mr. Harrison served as CEO and Board Member for Rea Magnet Wire Company, the largest producer of magnet wire in the world, CEO and Board Member for Azure Dynamics, Group President for Hayes Lemmerz International, and various other senior management roles. Mr. Harrison holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Ohio State University and his master's degree in the same from the University of Dayton.

"RESA Power is an industry leader, and I am thrilled to take on this new role to lead the company in its next chapter," said Mr. Harrison. "It's an exciting time of growth and opportunity at RESA Power, which is a credit to the talent and hard work of all its team members and the strong culture they have developed. I want to thank the Board and Monte for this opportunity, and I look forward to joining forces with the RESA Power team so that together, we can continue the strong momentum."

"Scott joins RESA Power at an exciting time when the company is experiencing impressive growth and hitting on all cylinders," added Amit Gaind, Managing Director at Investcorp. "In Scott, we're confident RESA Power has the best person for the job. With him at the helm, paired with RESA Power's best-in-class management team, the Company will undoubtedly continue to be a driving force in the industry."

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

Investcorp invests capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. Investcorp pursues sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which it operates and takes pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $52 billion in assets, including assets managed by third-party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC, and Asia, including, India, China, Japan, and Singapore, and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

