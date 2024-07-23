RESA Power Establishes Presence in Buffalo Niagara Falls, Reinforcing Commitment to Providing Power Systems Services in Northeast Region

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the opening of a new service office in the Buffalo Niagara Falls region, marking the company's third office in New York state. Alongside the recent opening of the Rochester, NY office, this expansion further strengthens the company's position as a leading power systems services provider in the region.

RESA Power has announced the opening of a new service office in the Buffalo Niagara Falls region

According to recent market research, the demand for electrical power services in the Northeast region is growing rapidly, with the region experiencing a surge in economic development. With the addition of the Buffalo Niagara office, RESA Power is ideally positioned to deliver the energy solutions needed to support this growth.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Northeast with the opening of our new Buffalo Niagara office," said Art McManus, General Manager of RESA Power's NY service business. "This new location underscores our commitment to providing local services and tailored solutions to our customers in this region."

Art added, "With this expansion, we can further leverage our national expertise and resources to offer comprehensive and cost-effective solutions to meet the evolving needs of our local customers."

This new office positions RESA Power for continued growth in western New York, which is forecast to experience robust economic growth over the next several years. Through its network of offices and expanding roster of NETA-certified technicians and power systems engineers, RESA Power is well-equipped to support customers every step of the way, from commissioning and start-up testing services to equipment installation and ongoing maintenance programs.

Strategically located at 4907 I.D.A. Park Drive, Lockport, NY 14094, the Buffalo Niagara office marks an exciting milestone in RESA Power's growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers. With the company's continued dedication to delivering reliable, safe, and efficient power solutions, RESA Power is proud to serve the growing demand for electrical power services in the Northeast region.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

Media contacts

RESA Power

Julia Baranava

[email protected]

(832)900-8343

SOURCE RESA Power