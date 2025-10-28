RESA Power Expands Capabilities in Western Canada with Acquisition of Accurate Power Group Limited

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC ("RESA Power" or the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has acquired Accurate Power Group Limited ("Accurate").

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Accurate has provided electrical testing and infrared thermography to customers in a diverse range of end markets – including commercial, industrial, healthcare, telecommunication, institutional, critical data management, and large-scale residential – since 2005.

The strategic acquisition—RESA Power's second completed in collaboration with Kohlberg—adds technical expertise and complementary capabilities to the Company's existing product and service offerings, and bolsters its ability to perform vault maintenance and infrared thermography services in the rapidly growing greater Vancouver market.

Kevin Noonan, President of RESA Power's Canadian business, commented, "This acquisition adds meaningful new capabilities and expertise to our expanding Canadian business, allowing us to provide an even wider spectrum of services to our existing customer base. Accurate President and Owner, Darren Boeur, has built an impressive business over the last two decades, and we are eager to welcome him and his team to RESA Power. We look forward to working together to accelerate business growth."

Boeur added, "I'm delighted to join RESA Power, the ideal partner to help develop and scale our business, both locally and regionally. RESA Power provides us immediate access to a broad range of products and services our existing customers require, as well as a large roster of skilled technicians and financial resources to fuel future growth."

This acquisition marks RESA Power's ninth in Canada in the past three years and is part of a purposeful growth strategy that has successfully expanded the Company's reach to 14 locations across three provinces.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Kohlberg, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With over 50 locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turnaround custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn.

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in high-quality healthcare and services companies characterized by strong market positions, recurring revenue streams and resilient end markets, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating professionals, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

