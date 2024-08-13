RESA Power Expands into the Greater Chicago Area with the Acquisition of Power Technical Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Power Technical Services, Inc. ("PTS"). This acquisition represents the fourth successful addition to the RESA Power portfolio in 2024, underlining the company's commitment to growth and excellence in the industry.

Based in Downers Grove, IL, Power Technical Service is a full-service electrical testing business that has provided engineering & consulting, project management, startup & commissioning, and maintenance testing services since 2001.

With the PTS acquisition, RESA Power gains an immediate foothold in the greater Chicago area and joins forces with a company that has earned an unparalleled reputation in providing specialized, highly competent utility and industrial technical services.

Mike Mavetz, Senior Vice President of RESA Power's Field Service business, commented on the acquisition, "We are excited to partner with PTS and welcome Kevin and his highly skilled and experienced team to RESA Power. Power Technical Services has developed a reputation for providing a level of customer service and technical competence that is second to none. RESA Power will especially benefit from the elevated level of expertise that PTS has in servicing customers in the utility sector."

Kevin Rolley, owner and President of Power Technical Services, Inc., added, "We've worked very hard over the last 24 years to provide our customers with the highest levels of technical expertise and service and I'm excited to partner with RESA Power, a company which shares in my commitment to excellence and customer focus. With RESA's support, we look forward to offering our customers additional services and capabilities while continuing to grow in our regional market."

Aligned with RESA Power's core values of recognizing employee dedication, the company offers immediate eligibility for the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to new team members joining through acquisition who have completed or are nearing their first year of service with the acquired company within the current year. This distinctive benefit, exclusive to the electrical power industry, demonstrates RESA Power's appreciation and fosters a culture of shared ownership, empowering employees to contribute to the company's long-term success.

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

