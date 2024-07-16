RESA Power Expands its Electrical Testing Services Capabilities in Western Canada with the Acquisition of PCA Valance Engineering Technologies, Inc.

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of PCA Valence Engineering Technologies Ltd. ("PCA Valence").

Based in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, PCA Valence is a full-service electrical testing business that has provided acceptance, commissioning, and maintenance testing services in western Canada since 1995.

PCA Valence has joined RESA Power

With the PCA Valence acquisition, RESA Power significantly bolsters its roster of highly skilled technicians to over 130 in western Canada, thereby increasing its ability to meet the needs of its customers' most demanding and challenging requirements.

Kevin Noonan, President of RESA Power's Canadian business, commented on the acquisition, "We are proud to welcome Ken, David, Mitch, and the rest of the PCA Valence team to RESA Power. This acquisition significantly strengthens RESA Power's electrical testing services presence in western Canada, adding an impressive roster of highly skilled technicians to our ranks. The PCA Valence team has decades of combined expertise and has earned an unparalleled reputation over the last 30 years for the quality and dependability of their services".

Ken Gibbs, co-owner and President of PCA Valence, added, "We are excited to join RESA Power, which shares our ambition to safely provide best-in-class electrical testing services. RESA Power is growing rapidly in Canada and has an impressive record of supporting and investing in business partners. We are looking forward to accelerating our growth by having access to RESA's expanded portfolio of services and products that will benefit our customers."

To demonstrate its appreciation for new members of the team, RESA Power offers immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This benefit aligns with the "One RESA" philosophy, promoting collaboration and shared success across all divisions, while empowering employees with a stake in the company's long-term growth and success.

RESA Power looks forward to the opportunities this acquisition brings and to continuing to provide exceptional service to its customers across Canada and the U.S.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. The company also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

