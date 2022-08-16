RESA Power Increases its Presence in the Mid-Atlantic Region With the Acquisition of High Energy Electrical Testing, Inc

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of High Energy Electrical Testing, Inc.

HEET a RESA Power Company

Based in Farmingdale, NJ, High Energy Electrical Testing (HEET) is a NETA accredited company that has been providing electrical testing services since it was founded in 1987. HEET specializes in electrical testing, commissioning, installation, and service (including emergency service) of local power transmission and power distribution systems. With this latest acquisition, HEET becomes the 28th location in RESA Power's rapidly expanding network of businesses.

"We've been tracking the success of High Energy Electrical Testing for several years now, so we are delighted to finally welcome Suzanne, Jim and the rest of the HEET team into the RESA organization!" commented Monte Roach, Chief Executive Officer at RESA Power. He added, "adding HEET as a partner significantly strengthens our presence in the mid-Atlantic and enables us to offer a broadened portfolio of services and products to our existing customers in that region."

Suzanne and Jim Ratshin, co-founders of High Energy Electrical Testing, commented, "We are exceptionally proud of how our business has grown over the last 35 years, and we are very thankful to our loyal employees, customers, and suppliers who have trusted and supported us along the way. We care passionately about the high quality of services we provide to our customers, and we feel confident that RESA Power is the right partner to help drive future growth and sustain our commitment to maintaining the very highest levels of customer service".

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow us @RESAPower on LinkedIn

