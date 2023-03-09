RESAAS Adds Commercial Real Estate Vice President Howard Bregman to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Howard Bregman to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Bregman is Director of National Retail Group and Vice President of one of the largest commercial real estate investment sales brokerage and capital markets advisory in North America.

"The Commercial Real Estate sector has been crying out for a solution like RESAAS," said Howard Bregman. "The Commercial Real Estate market is starved of a real-time, Broker-only solution to market inventory globally. I look forward to working with RESAAS on this exciting and highly valuable campaign."

"RESAAS is proud to welcome Mr. Bregman to the RESAAS Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Mr. Bregman has vast experience with one of the largest and well-respected Commercial Real Estate firms in North America. With the highly-anticipated launch of the Company's new "RESAAS Commercial" division coming to market shortly, Mr. Bregman's knowledge, network and strategic relationships makes him a valuable addition to the Company. RESAAS's unique real estate data and global industry experience has positioned the Company to enter the $16 Trillion* Commercial Real Estate sector."

* https://www.reit.com/data-research/research/nareit-research/estimating-size-commercial-real-estate-market-us

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expe.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.