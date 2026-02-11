RESAAS Announces Snowflake Integration for Enterprise Real Estate Data

Integration Between RESAAS and Snowflake Unlocks Enterprise-Grade Insights from Proprietary Real Estate Data

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced an integration with Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, enabling RESAAS's top-tier enterprise clients to seamlessly synchronize proprietary real estate data captured through the RESAAS platform directly into their existing Snowflake environments.

The integration allows enterprise customers to ingest RESAAS data via a secure, automated data feed, making RESAAS's unique, high-value real estate intelligence immediately available alongside their internal datasets within Snowflake. This enables customers to perform advanced analytics, build custom models, and generate deeper insights using their preferred business intelligence and data science tools.

"Enterprise real estate organizations are increasingly data-driven, but too often their most valuable external datasets live in silos," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The RESAAS+Snowflake integration allows our largest customers to fully operationalize RESAAS data within their existing data stacks, unlocking significantly more value, insight, and speed to decision-making."

RESAAS captures and curates proprietary real estate data across assets, markets, and participant activity, providing insights that are difficult or impossible to replicate through traditional sources. By integrating directly with Snowflake, customers can now combine RESAAS data with internal operational, financial, and third-party datasets to power use cases such as portfolio optimization, market intelligence, forecasting, and AI-driven analytics.

The Snowflake integration is now available to RESAAS enterprise clients and supports secure, scalable data delivery designed to meet the requirements of large, global organizations.

RESAAS expects the Snowflake integration to accelerate expansion of enterprise deployments throughout 2026 and beyond, particularly among global real estate firms seeking unified, real-time insight across referral activity, transaction pipelines, and cross-border collaboration.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

