Resale Innovator, Beni, Launches to Make Secondhand Shopping Seamless

Chrome Extension Provides Sustainable, Cost-Effective, and Simple Shopping Alternative in Partnership with Leading Resale Marketplaces

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beni today announced the launch of a free and easy-to-use Chrome browser extension that makes secondhand shopping seamless. With the click of a button, Beni intercepts online shopping searches and directs users to the same or similar products on leading resale marketplaces such as The RealReal, Rent the Runway, Vestiaire Collective, eBay, Kidizen, and more. Beni makes it simple for users to find and buy secondhand items that offer better value and a smaller environmental footprint.

Chrome Extension Provides Sustainable, Cost-Effective, and Simple Shopping Alternative in Partnership with Leading Resale Marketplaces

"Our goal is to make resale just as easy and convenient as buying new," said Sarah Pinner, CEO and co-founder, Beni. "While today most of us understand the financial and environmental benefits of resale, it still takes too much time and energy to find the pre-loved items we want. Beni solves this problem for the first time, making the secondhand shopping experience frictionless. In doing so, we believe that shopping resale can become the new norm – a win for our wallets, our closets, and our planet."

On a mission to accelerate the circular economy and reduce fashion-related emissions, Beni is inspired by the challenge of facilitating a world where 1 in 5 garments are traded through circular business models by 2030 . With 93 percent of US shoppers open to buying secondhand (up from 45 percent in 2016), the fashion resale industry has grown more popular, with any previous stigma virtually eliminated. Shoppers now have access to a rapidly expanding number of resale options, including brand-owned resale offerings.

"We built Beni to support shoppers who recognize the benefits of secondhand but just don't know where to start," said Celine Mol, CTO and Co-founder, Beni. "Shopping resale hasn't always been easy, but with Beni, customers can find a range of reliable resale pieces, from designer handbags to outdoor apparel, for great value. This will be a huge relief, especially as consumer prices continue to rise: imagine getting the same brand at a better price, a better brand at the same price, or even a better brand at a better price, all while minimizing your impact on the planet."

The recommerce revolution is here to stay. Since 2020, online resale fashion in the US has grown by 20% and is expected to reach $67B by 2025 . Beni hopes to accelerate the transition to circular fashion by extending the lifecycle of our closets with consumer values – and style – in mind.

To learn more about Beni or download the browser extension, visit https://www.joinbeni.com/ .

About Beni

Beni is a free and easy-to-use browser extension that makes secondhand shopping seamless for shoppers looking to save money and shop more consciously. Currently available on Chrome, Beni provides a frictionless recommerce experience, enabling users to find and buy the pre-loved items they want from over 20 leading resale marketplaces in the click of a button. With Beni, shoppers can browse familiar retail favorites and instantly receive a curated list of secondhand alternatives to make the smartest choice for their closet and their wallet. For more information, visit https://www.joinbeni.com/ .

Media Contact

Alexandra Pony

250.858.0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Beni