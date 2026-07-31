resbiotic® Comes Home to Texas: Dallas-Based Microbiome Brand Launches at H-E-B

Physician-founded, Texas-headquartered microbiome brand brings flagship Gut-Lung Axis probiotic resB® and daily prebiotic resG prebeet® to H-E-B shelves statewide.

DALLAS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, resbiotic® (res), the physician-developed microbiome health company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, announced the launch of two of its science-backed microbiome formulas — resB® Lung Support Probiotic and resG prebeet® Prebiotic — at H-E-B stores across Texas.

Founder and CEO Dr. C. Vivek Lal began his foundational medical and deep scientific career in Texas at UT Southwestern Medical Center and today returns with a company headquartered in Dallas and products now available on shelves across the state.

resbiotic launches at HEB

Dr. Lal is a double board-certified physician and microbiome scientist. He launched resbiotic as a brand rooted in microbiome science to produce research-backed, physician-formulated supplements that help people to live fuller, healthier lives.

"This launch is especially meaningful for us," said Dr. C. Vivek Lal, founder and CEO of resbiotic. "Bringing resB and resG to H-E-B feels like coming home — allowing us to bring clinically studied microbiome science directly to our neighbors across the state."

Built for Texas, from the Gut Up

resB is resbiotic's pulmonologist-formulated hero formula, built on the company's proprietary Gut-X Axis science — the understanding that the gut microbiome influences far more than digestion alone. resB specifically targets the Gut-Lung Axis, using resbiotic's proprietary probiotic strains (RSB11®, RSB12®, and RSB13®) to support respiratory health from the inside out.

Few places understand the need for daily respiratory support like Texas. From Hill Country cedar season to year-round allergens across the state, Texans navigate seasonal sinus and congestion challenges nearly every month of the year. resB was formulated to provide daily, science-backed support for a healthy inflammatory response and seasonal sinus and congestion support — arriving ahead of peak cedar season.

In a resbiotic clinical study, participants using resB reported meaningful results including:

82% reported an improved quality of life

72% noticed improved lung function

resB has also earned national recognition, including #1 Best Probiotic by Global Health & Pharma in 2026 and Best Probiotic for Older Women by Women's World in 2025.

Daily Digestive Support, Straight from the Beet

Joining resB is resG prebeet Daily Prebiotic, resbiotic's prebiotic powder designed to make daily digestive support simple and enjoyable. resG combines resistant potato starch — which nourishes beneficial gut bacteria like Akkermansia and Bifidobacterium — with beetroot powder and methylated B12 in a great-tasting Mixed Berry formula to support healthy digestion and regularity.

Where resB represents resbiotic's category-defining Gut-Lung Axis science, resG offers Texans an approachable entry point into microbiome health: a daily scoop or stick pack that fits into morning routines as easily as a glass of iced tea fits into a Texas summer. resG was named one of the Best Foods For Men by Men's Health in 2025.

resbiotic can now be found at an H-E-B near you! Find your local store at www.resbiotic.com/pages/retail

For more information on resbiotic, visit https://resbiotic.com/ and follow us on Instagram (@resbiotic), Facebook (resbiotic), and TikTok (@resbiotic).

About Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc. ("resbiotic" or "res"): Founded by physician-scientist-entrepreneur Dr. C. Vivek Lal, resbiotic is bringing physician-formulated dietary supplements and diagnostics to global consumers, harnessing the power of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive botanicals to conquer chronic struggles and promote proactive wellness. Emerging from the halls of academia, the company is built on a foundation of scientific integrity and translational research, with a leadership team that unites world-class scientists and proven industry operators to deliver evidence-based innovations in consumer health. Its flagship microbiome formulas are developed with rigorous scientific research and product-level clinical testing to provide health benefits across various body systems via the Gut-X Axis.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc.