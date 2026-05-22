resbiotic® Launches Gut Health Test In Partnership with Tiny Health: An Advanced At-Home Microbiome Test That Maps What's Really Driving Your Health

The physician-developed microbiome company expands beyond supplements with a precision gut health test — and a personalized roadmap for what to do next

DALLAS, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- resbiotic® (res), a leading physician-developed microbiome health company, today announced the launch of the at-home resbiotic Gut Health Test in partnership with Tiny Health, a precision microbiome platform that delivers a comprehensive picture of gut health — and a clear, personalized plan for improving it.

resbiotic Launches Advanced At-Home Gut Health Test, Bringing Research-Level Microbiome Insights Directly to Consumers

Tiny Health gut test

The resbiotic Gut Health Test uses shotgun metagenomics sequencing, the same gold-standard method used in leading academic and clinical research settings, to generate a detailed analysis of the gut microbiome from a simple, mess-free at-home stool sample. Results are processed in a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory and delivered within 3-4 weeks, along with a personalized gut health report.

Unlike generic wellness screens, the resbiotic Gut Health Test goes deep. The report covers gut microbiome diversity, markers of gut-driven inflammation, indicators of leaky gut, levels of keystone bacteria including Akkermansia and Bifidobacterium, and signals related to metabolic and immune function — all organized around resbiotic's proprietary Gut-X Axis framework, which maps how gut health communicates with and influences other body systems.

"Most people dealing with chronic symptoms — bloating, fatigue, brain fog, metabolic challenges — never get an actual look at what's happening in their gut," said Dr. C. Vivek Lal, double board-certified physician, CEO, and Founder of resbiotic. "The resbiotic Gut Health Test changes that. It gives people the same quality of microbiome data that researchers and clinicians use, paired with a specialist-guided interpretation and a concrete next step. This is how gut health should work — not guessing, not generic supplements, but knowing."

Built for Action, Not Just Insight

The resbiotic Gut Health Test is designed not as a standalone curiosity, but as the starting point of a personalized health protocol. Every test includes a personalized report with actionable recommendations, including which resbiotic formulas may be most relevant based on what the data shows.

The test is HSA/FSA eligible, ships directly to the consumer, and requires no clinical visit. Results are delivered through a clear, actionable report with a recommended re-test cadence of every 60 to 90 days to track progress over time.

"The gut microbiome is one of the most important windows into human health, and for too long it's been inaccessible to the people who need it most," said Cheryl Sew Hoy, CEO and Founder of Tiny Health. "Tiny Health and resbiotic share the same commitment to rigorous science, and together, we can give people a real picture of what's happening in their gut and a concrete path to act on it. That's how microbiome health moves from the lab into everyday life."

The Science Behind the Test

The resbiotic Gut Health Test is built on the same evidence-based approach that underpins the company's supplement line. resbiotic's proprietary strains — RSB11®, RSB12®, and RSB13® — emerged from NIH-funded microbiome research, and the company's supplement formulas have been validated in product-level clinical studies. The resbiotic Gut Health Test brings that same scientific rigor to the assessment side, giving consumers access to insights previously available only in research or clinical settings.

Building on the success of its flagship formulas, including resB®, resM®, resW®, resG®, and resO®, the resbiotic Gut Health Test extends the company's Gut-X Axis approach into wellness testing — connecting gut data directly to targeted, evidence-based supplementation.

Key features of the resbiotic Gut Health Test include:

Shotgun metagenomics sequencing for comprehensive species-level coverage

CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory processing

Results in approximately 3–4 weeks

Personalized microbiome report including diversity score, inflammation markers, signals of increased intestinal permeability, and keystone bacteria abundance

HSA/FSA eligible

Mess-free at-home collection

The resbiotic Gut Health Test is available now at resbiotic.com.

For more information on resbiotic, visit https://resbiotic.com/ and follow us on Instagram (@resbiotic), Facebook (resbiotic), and TikTok (@resbiotic).

About Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc. ("resbiotic" or "res"): Founded by physician-scientist-entrepreneur Dr. C. Vivek Lal, resbiotic is bringing physician-formulated dietary supplements and diagnostics to global consumers, harnessing the power of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive botanicals to conquer chronic struggles and promote proactive wellness. Emerging from the halls of academia, the company is built on a foundation of scientific integrity and translational research, with a leadership team that unites world-class scientists and proven industry operators to deliver evidence-based innovations in consumer health. Its flagship microbiome formulas are developed with rigorous scientific research and product-level clinical testing to provide health benefits across various body systems via the Gut-X Axis.

About Tiny Health: Tiny Health is advancing lifelong health, from the first 1,000 days to the last, and addressing chronic disease through precision microbiome science. Founded in 2020 and built by microbiome scientists and physicians, its testing platform reveals whether your microbiome is trending toward resilience or imbalances using shotgun metagenomics, proprietary AI, and one of the world's largest longitudinal datasets. Trusted by families and health practitioners alike, its research-backed gut and vaginal tests are redefining the microbiome as a cornerstone of personalized health through every life stage. Learn more at tinyhealth.com and poweredbytiny.com.

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SOURCE Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc.