An effective approach to energy and circulation

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResBiotic Nutrition believes that optimal results come from fueling our bodies with whole, clean ingredients. The company's prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic utilizes whole beetroot powder to deliver essential fiber and micronutrients. Beetroot enhances nitric oxide production, improving circulation, blood flow, and energy levels. [See full release.]

HealthXWire's evaluation of energy and circulation-enhancing supplements confirms the superiority of ResBiotic Nutrition's prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic. This unique formulation, based on beetroot and potato starch fiber, boosts energy, improves stamina, and elevates physical performance by naturally and safely increasing blood flow and oxygen capacity. The global energy supplement market is estimated to be US$43.7 billion in 2024, and is projected to increase at a 4.7% CAGR, reaching US$69.4 billion by 2034. The vitality of this market is attributed to increasing participation in fitness activities and the rising demand for energy-boosting supplements.

prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic is caffeine- and sugar-free, sweetened only with natural mixed berry flavors and stevia extract. Unlike many energy and circulatory supplements that rely on central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, this formulation promotes physiological improvements. All (100%) participants in clinical trials of prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic report no adverse side effects.

Dynamic markets for energy and circulatory (heart health) supplements

The global energy supplement market is estimated to be US$43.7 billion in 2024, and is projected to increase at a 4.7% CAGR, reaching US$69.4 billion by 2034 (Future Market Insights). The vitality of this market is attributed to increasing participation in fitness activities and the rising demand for energy-boosting supplements.

The global cardiovascular health supplements market was valued at US$10.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2023 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Growing awareness of heart and circulatory health risks by an aging population and interest in preventative healthcare are fueling market growth for these supplements.

The gut-X axis

According to C. Vivek Lal, MD, FAAP, founder and CEO of ResBiotic Nutrition, "The gut-X axis is how the gut communicates with our entire body to support specific organs." He aspires to restore the body by cultivating the gut-X axis to deliver targeted benefits.

The gut-X axis is the foundation of prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic's formulation. "It offers holistic health interventions that start in the gut and reach far beyond for targeted benefits," Dr. Lal explains. [See full release.]

