resbiotic Unveils resW™ Perimenopause Postbiotic: A First-of-Its-Kind Gut-Hormone Relief for Women

DALLAS and BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- resbiotic ® (res), a leading physician-developed microbiome health company, today announced the launch of their latest formula innovation, resW™ Perimenopause Postbiotic . resW™ is a next-generation heat-treated probiotic supplement designed to support women's hormonal transition into perimenopause, from hot flashes, to stress relief for a better night's rest.

Unlike traditional perimenopause formulas, resW™ takes a gut-first approach to hormonal health. resbiotic has built upon their science-backed foundation by leveraging the power of heat-treated probiotics—also known as postbiotics—to improve gut function and promote hormonal harmony. By integrating targeted postbiotics and plant-derived adaptogens, resW™ supports stress equilibrium, hot flash relief, and sleep comfort during this critical stage of life.

Building on the success of its flagship formulas, inclusive of resB , resG , and resM , resbiotic's position as a leader in science-driven gut health soars. The company continues to pioneer solutions that stand apart in the supplement industry by grounding every formula in rigorous science, from formula development by double-board-certified physicians and scientists specializing in microbiome health, to full-formula clinical validation and independent third-party testing. They connect gut science to whole-body benefits through the Gut-X Axis approach, a framework that describes how gut function communicates with other systems to deliver measurable health outcomes.

resW™ Perimenopause Postbiotic offers a range of benefits that set it apart from traditional perimenopause supplements taking a gut-first approach offering:

Relief from hot flashes and night sweats

Promotion of balanced mood and stress response

Support for hormonal and metabolic wellness

Encouragement of restful sleep and sustained energy

"Perimenopause is a time of profound change, and supporting women through this transition requires more than just hormonal support—it needs gut-centered innovation," said Dr. Vivek Lal, founder and double-board certified MD. "resW™ was developed to empower women with a clinically backed, gut-first approach to hormonal and metabolic health."

resW™ is non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan, made with all-natural ingredients, and is available for purchase on resbiotic.com .

For more information on resbiotic, visit https://resbiotic.com/

About Resbiotic Nutrition, Inc. ("resbiotic" or "res"): Founded by physician-scientist-entrepreneur Dr. C. Vivek Lal, resbiotic is bringing physician-formulated dietary supplements to global consumers, harnessing the power of prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and bioactive botanicals to conquer chronic struggles and promote proactive wellness. Emerging from the halls of academia, the company is built on a foundation of scientific integrity and translational research, with a leadership team that unites world-class scientists and proven industry operators to deliver evidence-based innovations in consumer health. Its flagship microbiome formulas are developed with rigorous scientific research and product-level clinical testing to provide health benefits across various body systems via the Gut-X Axis.

