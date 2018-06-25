Rescale announces new hybrid innovations to its HPC cloud platform

Modern enterprises are looking to extend their on-premise HPC and supercomputing systems to take advantage of the immediate cost benefits and price performance the cloud offers. Rescale gives customers an easy, software-only path into high performance cloud computing environments.

Industries of all types are going through digital transformation. For many, a hybrid or public cloud strategy is the cornerstone of this disruption. "Rescale is at the forefront of cloud innovation in the HPC space," said Steve Conway, senior vice president, Hyperion Research. "Rescale provides access to multiple cloud providers to help organizations run their jobs in the best environment for them. Rescale's new hybrid capabilities provide an entry point for companies to start their cloud transformation journey."

To help organizations extend their on-premise HPC to the cloud, Rescale released the following new innovations:

On-Demand Allocation of Resources:

Access to software and hardware on-demand

Instantly scale hardware and software resources based on immediate user and job requirements

Rapid provisioning and allocation of cluster resources in minutes

Pay-per-use options for hardware and software

Recommends the best architecture for each job based on workload

Usage Visibility and Cost Controls:

Turnkey administration to track usage

Cost controls to see usage

Simplifies billing and budgeting

Programmatically obtain the most cost-effective configurations based on workload

Single Point of Secure Multi-Cloud Management:

Hybrid cloud with on-premise support

Multi-cloud environment

Access the latest architectures with no wait

Instant enterprise administration

Strict security and compliance

Optimized on-premise and cloud allocation

HPC systems externally accessible

250+ applications ported and tuned

"I started my career in HPC over 25 years ago and I joined Rescale because we are leading the transformation of the HPC market," said Gabriel Broner, Vice President and General Manager, Rescale. "Rescale is empowering customers to realize the promise of the cloud and we are helping customers transition at their own pace. Our new capabilities allow organizations to reduce capital expenditures, pay for what they need, reduce simulation time and improve time to market."

For more information, visit https://www.rescale.com/

About Rescale:

Rescale is the HPC in the cloud company. Trusted by the Global Fortune 500, Rescale empowers the world's top executives, IT leaders, engineers, and scientists to securely manage product innovation and perform groundbreaking research and development faster at a lower cost. The Rescale platform transforms traditional fixed IT into flexible hybrid, private, and public cloud resources with enterprise level administration and security. Rescale instantly enables over 250 ported and tuned applications to run on the largest and most powerful high performance computing infrastructure network in the world. For more information on Rescale, visit www.rescale.com.

Contact:

Liz Reilly

SSPR

lreilly@sspr.com

401.525.1775

