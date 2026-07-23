Rescale Awarded Funding Under the U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission for Agentic Digital Engineering

Selected from the largest field of applicants in DOE history, Rescale joins Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, and Oak Ridge National Laboratories to apply agentic AI on national laboratory codes for U.S. industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale, the digital engineering platform for the AI era, today announced it has been awarded funding under the Genesis Mission, a national initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy to build the world's most powerful integrated science discovery platform. Rescale joins Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a funded partner on the Agentic HPC Pipeline Initiative (AHPI), which uses agentic AI on the Rescale platform to accelerate the adoption of national lab codes by U.S. industry.

The Genesis Mission was established by executive order in November 2025, directing the Department of Energy to mobilize its 17 national laboratories and roughly 40,000 scientists and engineers to accelerate breakthroughs in energy, scientific discovery, and national security through a new platform that combines AI, supercomputing, quantum systems, and advanced scientific instruments. Department officials have described the initiative, which intends to double the productivity of the nation's scientific research within a decade, as comparable in scale and ambition to the Manhattan Project and the Apollo program.

Earlier this year, DOE launched the Genesis Mission's first major funding opportunity, a $293 million round supporting national science and technology challenges spanning advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear energy, and quantum information science. The opportunity drew more than 8,000 applications, the most submissions DOE has ever received for a single funding round and nearly three times its previous record. It was the inaugural round of what the Department has signaled will be a multi-phase, multi-year initiative.

Selection for Phase I funding puts AHPI, and Rescale as part of it, among a small fraction of proposals chosen from that record field. AHPI addresses a problem that has limited the reach of federally funded science: the country's national laboratories have spent decades developing some of the world's most advanced engineering simulation codes, but meaningful adoption by U.S. manufacturers has been hindered by the specialized expertise and infrastructure required to operate them.

Rescale is the only commercial technology company named in the AHPI consortium, working alongside the three national laboratories to extend agentic AI capabilities into WarpX, LiDO, and Adamantine, simulation codes developed respectively at Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore and Oak Ridge. Agentic AI hosted on the Rescale platform will guide engineers through code selection, input configuration, simulation monitoring and results analysis. The project's goal is to reduce the engineering expertise and time required to run these simulations by more than fivefold, giving American manufacturers self-service access to tools that have historically required direct laboratory support.

"Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has spent decades at the forefront of computational science, and part of our mission is making sure that work reaches beyond our own walls," said Peter Nugent, Division Deputy for Science in the Applied Math and Computational Research Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Principal Investigator for AHPI. "Through AHPI, Berkeley Lab, together with Livermore and Oak Ridge, delivers those advances to the American manufacturers who can build on them."

"The Genesis Mission recognizes that maximizing the return on both public and private investment in industrial AI technology depends on delivering these capabilities to the leading R&D teams who can put them to work," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "We built Rescale to empower engineers and scientists to accelerate innovation. With 15 years of experience working with government and industry, we are poised to bring the national labs' most advanced AI-driven simulation work into production use by American manufacturers."

The award builds on an existing collaboration between Rescale and ORNL's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, through which U.S. manufacturers can access codes developed at ORNL. AHPI aims to close a gap that has emerged in lab-industry collaboration: DOE's partnerships with industry typically run for a fixed term, and when they end, the industrial partner keeps the scientific insight gained but loses the tools to continually act on it. AHPI keeps the resulting agentic workflows, surrogate models, and configured code environments available on the Rescale platform, giving national laboratories and industry partners a way to continue collaborating on the country's biggest technology challenges well after a specific DOE-funded project concludes. Rescale's selection for AHPI reflects a broader recognition, across an unprecedented field of applicants, that closing this gap between federally funded scientific software and commercial industrial application is a national priority.

About Rescale

Rescale is the digital engineering platform for the AI era. The R&D and engineering teams shaping the future across aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, public sector, life sciences, and manufacturing trust the Rescale platform to accelerate innovation. Rescale integrates agentic digital engineering, AI physics, advanced modeling and simulation, and intelligent HPC solutions on a single platform to unify product data, automate workflows, optimize resources, and bring breakthroughs to market faster.

Rescale is backed by leading investors such as NVIDIA, Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Microsoft, Hitachi, and University of Michigan.

For more information, visit rescale.com.

SOURCE Rescale Inc