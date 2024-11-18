Rescale Enables Industry Softwares to Achieve Real-Time Engineering Simulations in the Cloud with NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint

New AI-Powered Solution Accelerates Design Iteration and Feedback, Enabling Real-Time CAE Workflows with GPU-Driven Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale, the leading cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform for AI-accelerated modeling and simulation, today announced an industry-first collaboration with NVIDIA to bring AI-driven, real-time simulation capabilities to engineers and designers. Integrating Rescale's cloud-native platform with the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for real-time computer-aided engineering digital twins helps set a new industry standard for AI-based CAE acceleration alongside improvement in efficiency, productivity, and speed in design workflows by enabling the rapid creation and deployment of AI-powered digital twins.

This powerful solution combines Rescale AI's advanced capabilities with NVIDIA's accelerated computing technologies, NVIDIA Modulus for pre-trained physics-based surrogate models, NVIDIA-powered application programming interfaces for connecting complex computer-aided engineering (CAE) workflows, NVIDIA NIM microservices for accelerated deployment and real-time inferencing, and NVIDIA Omniverse APIs for interactive visualization.

"The NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint on Rescale enables Intelligent Energy to tackle complex challenges in hydrogen fuel cell development. By reducing complex simulation times from 24 hours to mere milliseconds and preprocessing times from 8 hours down to milliseconds, Rescale's platform transforms our design process, enabling engineers to receive real-time feedback and significantly accelerating the delivery of next-generation solutions," said Novid Beheshti, Engineering Specialist CAE at Intelligent Energy. "We see this AI-based CAE approach as a game-changer for optimizing our modeling and simulation workflows and a key enabler for improving the efficiency of our R&D efforts."

Leveraging Rescale's open-architecture high performance computing cloud platform, engineers can run any CAE application on any cloud provider to generate synthetic design data and train AI models, creating AI-powered digital twins that provide real-time feedback and reduce design iteration cycles.

Training AI models on Rescale is simple, turning every simulation engineer into a data scientist. First, engineers can run simulations used as training data, which is automatically processed and structured for model training. Next, they can use Rescale's built-in AI training framework powered by NVIDIA Modulus. Finally, models can be trained and published directly to the Rescale AI Model Library, where they are readily accessible for immediate use in simulations across teams.

NVIDIA Omniverse, a development platform for real-time data interoperability and physically based visualization, is embedded into Rescale AI, minimizing data movement during model creation and allowing engineers to visualize their AI simulations instantly. This enables the rapid creation of innovations like an AI-powered wind tunnel, with the model trained in a week instead of the typical months of back-and-forth between data science teams, making instant feedback loops and continuous design improvements possible.

"This collaboration represents a major leap forward in CAE, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real-time simulation," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "Through leveraging NVIDIA's advanced GPU technologies, CUDA-X libraries, Modulus, the NVIDIA Warp developer framework, NIM microservices, and Omniverse, combined with Rescale's high performance compute cloud platform, industry-leading R&D application catalog, and suite of Rescale Data and Rescale AI capabilities, we're enabling engineers and designers to create, test, and iterate designs faster than ever before. This real-time feedback loop empowers teams to make smarter decisions and drive innovation in product development with unprecedented efficiency. Looking ahead, combining AI simulation with AI-enabled agents will provide real-time multi-disciplinary product development feedback, creating a unified engineering ecosystem where human ingenuity and AI come together to achieve highly optimal designs."

"Our collaboration with Rescale brings scalable cloud resources to help unlock the potential of real-time simulation in the engineering and design space," said Tim Costa, senior director of CAE, electronic design automation, and quantum at NVIDIA. "This ability to achieve near-instantaneous feedback on design changes makes complex workflows more intuitive and accessible — marking a milestone in AI-powered engineering."

Key Features and Benefits:

GPU-accelerated computing reduces design iteration cycles from hours to seconds, enabling faster insights with each simulation cycle and reducing median time to market by more than 30%. Interactive Visualization: With NVIDIA Omniverse API integration, engineers can achieve up to 60% productivity gains by visualizing, modifying, and iterating on designs instantly, rather than having to download large result files, ultimately leading to faster decision-making.

Rescale AI, powered by NVIDIA Modulus, automates model development and fine-tuning, accelerating AI model training time 5x, while continuously fine-tuning model accuracy from real simulation data. These AI models can be used for a variety of applications, including design optimization, predictive maintenance, and solver initialization, to accelerate existing simulation workflows. Scalable Cloud Resources: Rescale's cloud-native platform provides the necessary scalability while reducing infrastructure costs by 43% when compared to on-premises computing resources.

This innovation is poised to benefit industries that rely heavily on complex simulations, such as automotive, aerospace and security, energy, life sciences, semiconductor, and diversified manufacturing, by significantly reducing time to market, cutting costs, and increasing design accuracy.

With this announcement, Rescale is setting a new benchmark for what's possible in engineering and design in the cloud. The Omniverse Blueprint's real-time simulation capabilities and ease of creating AI-powered models, paired with Rescale AI, are poised to revolutionize how engineers approach CAE, enabling faster, smarter design processes for industries across the globe.

About Rescale

Rescale's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide modeling & simulation teams with the industry leading library of over 1000 fully managed R&D software applications and 100s of performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and advanced tools for data management and AI-assisted engineering. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn. Learn more at rescale.com.

