Rescale Introduces Agentic Digital Engineering to Accelerate AI-First Product Development

New agentic digital engineering capabilities, alongside advances in AI physics and compute economics, give R&D teams a unified path to AI-first product development

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale, the digital engineering platform built for the AI era, today announced the launch of agentic digital engineering alongside significant platform advances in AI physics and compute economics, giving engineering and R&D organizations across aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences, defense, semiconductor, and manufacturing a more complete environment for AI-first product development.

Engineering organizations face mounting pressure to bring better products to market faster, yet most R&D teams still operate with simulation, data, and AI tools that exist in disconnected silos. Rescale's release addresses this gap directly, unifying those capabilities in a single platform built for the shift to AI-first engineering.

Rescale's agentic digital engineering capabilities introduce simulation-native AI agents that automate critical workflows across the product development lifecycle, including input validation, troubleshooting, report generation, and hardware selection. Engineers maintain human-in-the-loop control while deploying prebuilt agents through an agent library, agent deployment framework, and workflow builder. Organizations deploying agentic digital engineering report significant reductions in simulation errors and elimination of wasted compute, with engineers spending less time on manual setup and troubleshooting across product development cycles.

Building on its early lead in AI-based simulation, Rescale has expanded its AI physics operating system into a complete end-to-end environment for turning simulation data into production-ready surrogate models. The platform now provides a unified path from data structuring through model training, validation, and deployment. By complementing traditional solvers with near real-time AI predictions trained on the customer's own simulation data, engineering teams can explore an exponentially larger design space, evaluating thousands of potential iterations rather than being limited to a few dozen manual studies.

Surrogate models can also be deployed directly into third-party design tools, bringing AI-accelerated predictions into the environments engineers already use, including production manufacturing settings. Organizations using these enhanced capabilities have achieved a 1,000x increase in simulation speed and a 90% reduction in full-stack simulation costs, compressing studies that previously took months into days.

New compute economics capabilities give engineering and IT leaders granular controls to balance speed, throughput, and cost. Curated hardware configurations optimized for cost-performance, paired with policy controls, reduce computing spend and increase simulation utilization across teams, eliminating time spent on manual hardware benchmarking.

Daikin Industries, one of the world's largest and most innovative HVAC and industrial manufacturers, is building toward an AI-first R&D ecosystem on the Rescale platform. After deploying Rescale for cloud CAE and data intelligence across R&D sites, Daikin significantly reduced manual simulation data-management efforts and is now advancing toward broader agentic digital engineering capabilities across its global R&D organization.

"We have a vision for what AI-driven CAE engineering excellence looks like as we advance our global R&D capabilities. What excites us about this moment is how directly Rescale's new capabilities align with where we are headed. We are already seeing productivity gains today, with a roadmap that matches our ambition for what comes next," said Satoru Takanezawa, Senior Engineer and Group Leader, Digital Engineering Group, Technology and Innovation Center, Daikin Industries.

"Engineering teams have spent decades building simulation expertise, but that knowledge has been trapped in disconnected tools, siloed data, and manual processes," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "Today we are giving those teams a platform to turn their institutional knowledge into compounding intelligence through agentic digital engineering. Rescale's platform integrates computational engineering, data intelligence, and AI into a single environment where every workflow builds on the last, continuously turning R&D expertise into organizational intelligence. This is just the beginning of what AI-first engineering can deliver, and we are just getting started."

Rescale's latest platform expansion is available now. For more information, visit https://rescale.com/lp/spring-26-release/.

About Rescale

Rescale is the digital engineering platform built for the AI era. The Rescale platform integrates intelligent HPC, advanced modeling and simulation, agentic digital engineering, and AI physics to create compounding value that accelerates product development and empowers digital transformation. The Rescale platform delivers the world's largest network of engineering and R&D applications, intelligent automation, and computing infrastructure to enterprises across aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences, semiconductor, manufacturing, and the public sector. Rescale is backed by leading investors such as NVIDIA, Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Microsoft, Samsung, Hitachi, University of Michigan, and others. Rescale has a global customer base that includes Applied Materials, General Motors Motorsports, Samsung, SLB, and the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://rescale.com/.

SOURCE Rescale Inc.