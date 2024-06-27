Rescale Receives Success Memorandum from the Defense Innovation Unit for Its HPC Modernization Program

Milestone gives DOD organizations access to Rescale's compute power without the need to recompete.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale, the leader in secure high performance computing built for the cloud, announces the successful completion of an HPC Modernization Program prototype evaluation for the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). As a result, DIU has issued Rescale a Success Memorandum, making it possible for DoD organizations seeking compute power for mission needs to contract with Rescale without needing to re-compete.

To receive this DIU Success Memo, DIU evaluated Rescale in prototype usage with the DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP).

The extensive evaluation completed over a multi-year period confirms that the Rescale cloud platform can provide secure, compliant, on-demand access to high performance computing (HPC) services by automating the management of state-of-the-art hybrid and multi-cloud HPC systems at scale.

In the DIU deployment, the Rescale platform was proven to offer considerable advantages for optimized, fast, efficient access to HPC systems including both on-premises data centers and through major cloud services, DIU stated in the success memo.

The capabilities provided by Rescale enhance the ability of the DoD and other federal agencies to process production and research workloads for operational, strategic, and environmental analysis, as well as the coordination of resources in an environment that meets some of the nation's top security standards and regulations. It demonstrates that Rescale's HPC-as-a service powers technological breakthroughs by greatly reducing the complexities of running HPC and AI computational tasks.

"The DIU success memo is a testament to Rescale's ability to support mission success for the U.S. Department of Defense," says Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "We are proud to support our nation's most important missions with the latest accelerated computing, cloud, and AI capabilities. The DIU success memo demonstrates Rescale's industry leading platform for accessing powerful supercomputing clusters through the cloud, and our commitment to serving the needs of DoD through DIU and HPCMP's sponsorship of advanced security authorizations. We're pleased to have the opportunity to bring our expertise and capabilities to the important work being conducted in the public sector."

About Rescale

Rescale's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world's largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn. Learn more at rescale.com.

