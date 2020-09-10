Rescale Strengthens Executive Ranks with Two Key Appointments

Industry leader Edward Hsu joins Rescale as the company's first Vice President of Product, where he will drive the success of Rescale's product portfolio, including product strategy, design, roadmap, and go-to-market. Chris Choi, a well-versed financial strategist, joins the company as Vice President Finance, where he will be responsible for projecting future financial investments and overseeing company financial records.

Hsu brings a strong background in engineering, enterprise technology, and business strategy from industry leaders like VMware, McKinsey, and Oracle. He joins Rescale most recently from D2IQ (formerly Mesosphere), where he served as VP of Product and Product Marketing, leading the company's shift toward data services and Kubernetes automation. Prior to that, Hsu worked at VMware as Senior Director of Product Marketing for software-defined data center products, where he led pricing representing $3-billion in annual sales, transitioned the company toward outcome-driven product go-to-market, and launched VMware's first hyperconverged product. Hsu started his career at Oracle, where he served as an engineering lead developing patented technologies for the company's E-Business Suite.

"Rescale's unique control plane approach to big compute enables us to deliver new levels of cost efficiency, flexibility, and speed for R&D organizations across a broad set of industries," Hsu said. "As someone who is passionate about applied science and engineering innovation, I am thrilled to be joining Rescale and collaborating with this exceptional team."

Choi brings more than 15 years of experience in investment banking, corporate development, financial operations and strategic finance. Prior to joining Rescale, Choi worked as CFO for Shopkick Inc. since 2016 where he led the growth of the company until it was sold to Trax Retail in 2019. During his time at Shopkick, he was involved in all aspects of the overall business, including strategy, governance, capital markets, treasury, financial planning, and internal controls. Choi also held other finance leadership positions at SK Planet, including being Head of FP&A.

"This is an exciting time to join Rescale, as the company is poised to claim its leadership position in the high performance computing industry," said Choi. "Rescale has a strong balance sheet, top-line growth and a clear strategy to leverage those assets to create sustainable shareholder value. I look forward to contributing to the dynamic and collaborative culture that Joris and his team have created."

Under Hsu and Choi's leadership, Rescale will build on current momentum and continue to announce product breakthroughs that will further enable the world of applied science and engineering and usher in a forecasted substantial growth rate for cloud HPC.

"I'm thrilled to have Edward and Chris join our team at Rescale," said Joris Poort, CEO, Rescale. "We're building Rescale for the long-term, and these two outstanding leaders compliment our mission-driven executive team in our service to enterprises across the globe."

