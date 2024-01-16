Rescale's AI-Powered R&D Platform Introduces Sustainable Accelerated Computing through partnership with Crusoe at World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the pressing need discussed at Davos for global sustainability solutions, Rescale, the world's leading cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform, unveils its groundbreaking collaboration with Crusoe, a pioneering force in sustainable computing solutions, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the convergence of sustainable energy practices and cutting-edge artificial intelligence, propelling global innovation to new heights.

"Rescale is proud to unveil a strategic collaboration with Crusoe," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "Together, we are redefining the future of accelerated computing by seamlessly integrating sustainable practices into our AI-powered R&D platform. This partnership not only propels us to new heights of innovation, but also sets a powerful precedent for the harmonious coexistence of cutting-edge technology and environmental responsibility, which is essential for our future." 

"As we stand on the precipice of a transformative era in sustainable computing, Crusoe is honored to join forces with Rescale at the World Economic Forum in Davos," said Chase Lochmiller, CEO of Crusoe. "This collaboration epitomizes our commitment to redefining the future of accelerated computing by seamlessly integrating sustainability into our technological endeavors. Together, we are not just innovating; we are pioneering a path where cutting-edge technology harmoniously coexists with environmental responsibility. This partnership marks a milestone in our collective journey toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future."

Key highlights of Crusoe's contribution to Rescale's platform include:

Sustainable Accelerated Computing - Crusoe's innovative approach integrates sustainable computing practices into Rescale's AI-powered research and development (R&D) cloud platform. By harnessing the power of renewable energy sources to power computing, this collaboration enhances the efficiency and sustainability of accelerated computing, setting a new standard for environmentally conscious technological advancements.

Fueling Global Innovation - The fusion of Crusoe's sustainable computing solutions with Rescale's AI-powered R&D platform creates a dynamic synergy that fosters global innovation. This partnership is poised to revolutionize the way organizations approach research, development, and computation, driving progress towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Rescale's Advanced AI Integration - Crusoe's sustainable computing solutions seamlessly integrate with Rescale's state-of-the-art AI capabilities, enhancing the platform's adaptability and performance. This integration optimizes computing resources, ensuring a more eco-friendly and efficient research environment.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility - Crusoe's collaboration with Rescale aligns with the shared commitment to environmental responsibility. By mitigating the environmental impact of computing processes, this partnership demonstrates how sustainable practices can coexist with cutting-edge technology, creating a blueprint for a more sustainable digital future.

Join Us at Davos

Rescale and Crusoe Energy invite stakeholders, innovators, and media representatives to witness the official launch of this groundbreaking collaboration at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Experience firsthand how sustainable accelerated computing is reshaping the landscape of global innovation, and catch highlights from Monday's AI House session on "Reimagining Your Strategy for Sustainable, Responsible, and Innovative AI."

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world's expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them.

To learn more, visit www.crusoe.ai and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

About Rescale

Rescale's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world's largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn. 

