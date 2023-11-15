Rescana Named 2023 CISO Choice Award Winner for Best Use of AI

Leading CISOs Recognize Rescana for Its Innovative Approach to AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescana, a rising power in the world of cyber security risk, is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious CISO's Connect CISO Choice award for Best Use of AI.

The CISO Choice awards recognize vendors who deliver innovative, timely, and differentiated solutions for CISOs and their organizations across industries. Entries are judged by a panel of leading CISOs from some of the world's biggest companies.

Rescana is particularly honored to be the inaugural recipient of a new award dedicated to the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI) within the already robust cybersecurity solutions market.

Our AI-based solution for attack surface and third-party risk management was recognized for making the best use of generative AI to reduce hunt time, find problems more quickly, and create playbooks on the fly.

"We would like to thank the pre-eminent board that judged this competition for this honor," said Guy Halfon, Rescana's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "It is our vision to revolutionize the way risk and security managers connect cyber risks to business goals. This prestigious award validates our efforts to succeed in this mission."

Rescana uniquely harnesses AI to enable operators at every skill level to effectively and efficiently connect the dots across extensive data stores.

"Artificial intelligence is already transforming the business landscape, and nowhere more importantly than in cybersecurity, where the challenges of an ever-evolving environment demand accessible automated solutions," said David Cass, President of CISOs Connect. "By uniquely using AI to code to link typically disconnected datasets, Rescana has pioneered an innovative approach to protecting our organizations as attack vectors multiply."

David Cass continues, "In an industry where teams often face challenges in finding and retaining knowledgeable operators, Rescana is making significant strides in empowering even the least experienced operators to make a meaningful impact."

With Rescana's solution, operators no longer require coding skills to establish connections between datasets because the solution accomplishes this on demand by coding the connects and conduits to make those connections. This capability can significantly boost internal response, evidence collection, and time to mitigation or remediation.

This dramatically increases the return on investment, while reducing the learning curve to allow new or less experienced operators protect sensitive or confidential digital assets.

"We would like to congratulate Rescana on its innovative use of AI to protect organizations from multiplying vectors of attack," said CISOs Connect CEO Aimee Rhodes. "It is our mission to seek out the most innovative technologies available globally to offer value for the leading security chiefs our community serves."

About Rescana

Business ecosystems are complex web of intricate digital interconnection that hold great opportunities but also a host of risks. Rescana's attack surface management and third-party risk management solution collects and analyzes massive datasets to extract actionable security insights from publicly available information to keep your digital assets safe.

