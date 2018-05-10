ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q1 2018 Financial Statements and 2017 State Trust Tax Worksheets

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended March 31, 2018, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and tax letter have been posted to the Trust's website, rescapliquidatingtrust.com.

In addition, the 2017 Trust Beneficiary Tax Worksheets for State Income Tax have been posted to the Trust's website.

