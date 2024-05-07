ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q1 2024 Financial Statements

NAPLES, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended March 31, 2024, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. Additionally, the Trust finalized and updated the 2023 end of year tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap

