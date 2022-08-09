ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q2 2022 Financial Statements

ResCap Liquidating Trust

Aug 09, 2022, 12:06 ET

NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30,2022, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.  These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap

For media inquiries, contact:

Timothy Quinn
(212)277-3809
[email protected]

