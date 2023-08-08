ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q2 2023 Financial Statements
ResCap Liquidating Trust
08 Aug, 2023, 12:15 ET
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30, 2023, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap.
SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust
Share this article