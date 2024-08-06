ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q2 2024 Financial Statements

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30, 2024, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.  These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap

