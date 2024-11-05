ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q3 2024 Financial Statements

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Verita Global (f/k/a Kurtzman Carson Consultants) website at https://www.veritaglobal.net/rescap

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust