ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q4 2022 Financial Statements

News provided by

ResCap Liquidating Trust

Feb 14, 2023, 10:30 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended December 31, 2022, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.  These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust

Continue Reading

Related Documents

View PDF

Related Documents

View PDF

Related Documents

View PDF

Also from this source

ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q3 2022 Financial Statements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics