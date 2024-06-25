Rescue Cooling Rentals Provides Simple, Fast Solution to Extreme Heat

Affordable HVAC Rentals Help Residents Weather Dangerous Temperatures

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The official start of summer means Rescue Cooling Rentals has entered its busiest season of the year. With U.S. cities experiencing record-breaking temperatures, there is a growing need for solutions to stay safe and comfortable in extreme heat. Rescue Cooling offers a simple, affordable option, which allows residents to keep cool at home – portable, rental AC units, delivered and installed 24/7, with cold air blowing in less than two hours.

"We've found that most residents don't know that renting air conditioners is an option. We want people to know they don't have to suffer in the heat or go to a hotel if their AC goes out," said Matthew Burton, Rescue Cooling CEO. "They can stay in the comfort of their own home. Renting our coolers is an affordable solution too, generally about half the cost of staying at a hotel."

Emergency climate control is not just about comfort, it's also a safety issue. Last July, as many as 300 people died in Phoenix during the hottest month on record as the temperature topped 110F° for 31 consecutive days. Dallas experienced its second hottest summer on record, with 47 triple digit days, and San Antonio hit a new record with more than 60 days of triple digit heat. Businesses are feeling the effects of extreme heat too, experiencing increasing disruptions and rising costs.

Residents need to know there are options when faced with unbearable heat, and Rescue Cooling is ready to be part of the solution. In business since 2021, they've gained the trust and endorsement of customers through excellent customer service and 24/7 support, demonstrated by their 5-star rating on Google.

Rescue Cooling Rentals provides portable, state-of-the-art climate control units delivered and installed 24/7 to residential and commercial customers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company also has locations in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.rescuecoolingrentals.com.

