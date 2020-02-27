Rescue Critters® Launches Frog Dissection Models To Promote Humane Practices In Middle Schools And High Schools

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Critters® has launched the first of its dissection models, the frog model, to promote humane practices in middle schools and high schools and hopefully end the traditional practice of dissecting live specimens in science class. These models are made of silicone and completely safe for teachers and students to use, unlike the preserved animal specimens, which are treated with formaldehyde - a carcinogen harmful to humans.

The idea to develop a dissection model came about when the owners of Rescue Critters®, Fern and Sandrina Lee, heard their 7th grade daughter relate sadly her experience with dissecting a real animal specimen in class. Being in the business of developing animal training alternatives for veterinary science, they were inspired to develop an alternative for middle and high school students so that they can still participate in the dissection process without feeling bad while going through the lesson.

Fern also hopes the frog model will instill empathy in students while encouraging safe and humane practices. These models, named Sir Croaks-A-Lot and Lady Anne Phibian, offer students a realistic and tactile experience of the dissection process. They get to cut through the artificial skin and muscle layers before exposing the internal organs, which can be dissected individually and studied.

The frog model also features detailed landmarks in the mouth that students are required to identify, as well as the brain, and representations of the muscle layers in the leg and skeleton.

One of the many benefits of the Rescue Critters® frog is that once dissection is done, teachers don't have to worry about proper disposal of the model. Instead, organs can be kept for further study or as a reference in the future. These models are also reusable - only the organ sacks need to be replaced - saving teachers and schools money in the long term.

"According to Save The Frogs, an amphibian conservation organization based in Laguna Beach, California, nearly one-third of the world's amphibian species is threatened by extinction. We hope our frogs will play a part in preventing further extinction, while slowing the deterioration taking place in our global ecosystem", commented Fern Lee, who is President of Rescue Critters®.

The company will be introducing more dissection models over the next few years.

ABOUT RESCUE CRITTERS®

Rescue Critters® was established in 1998. The inspiration to develop alternatives came from the realization that live animals were being practiced on to teach pet first aid. This subsequently led to the development of animal training mannikins catered to the veterinary profession.

From this simple beginning, Rescue Critters® expanded its product range to address the needs of the military and Search & Rescue groups. Keeping our sight focused on the welfare of animals, our vision today is to become the leading provider of these alternative training solutions to veterinary and medical institutions. We hope to continue to work closely with different organizations in developing clever solutions to complement their training programs.

We believe with innovation, Rescue Critters® can contribute immensely to how people learn, and reduce and replace the use of animals in training, while engendering a safe and humane environment for all.

