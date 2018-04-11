Rescue Dog Daisy Creates Exhibit at New Museum of Dog for Artweek

WHO:

Founded by Pet Rescue Advocate, David York, Museum of Dog (M.O.D.) is a tribute to dogs everywhere. M.O.D. is the newest addition to the many cultural attractions in the Berkshires and is housed in the antique hardware store building, formerly Quinn's Paint and Wallpaper, just blocks from Mass MoCA. M.O.D. features an inspiring collection of dog memorabilia ranging from antique dog collars to William Wegman original photographs and everything in between. Jesse Freiden (Massachusetts), Carolyn Carr (Atlanta) and Kathy Ruttenberg (New York) are a few of the artists included in the museum's permanent collection. "Museum of Dog is a tribute to dogs everywhere and the joy they bring to our lives."

— David York, Founder