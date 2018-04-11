Rescue Dog Daisy Creates Exhibit at New Museum of Dog for Artweek

NORTH ADAMS, Mass., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Dog will present "Come See About Me: Daisy" as part of the upcoming ArtweekMA festival happening April 27-May 6, with Daisy's exhibit continuing through October 2018. Hundreds of events will be presented across the Commonwealth during the 10-day creative festival. ArtweekMA was born in Boston in 2013 and recently expanded its footprint across the state, www.artweekma.org.
WHO:
Founded by Pet Rescue Advocate, David York, Museum of Dog (M.O.D.) is a tribute to dogs everywhere. M.O.D. is the newest addition to the many cultural attractions in the Berkshires and is housed in the antique hardware store building, formerly Quinn's Paint and Wallpaper, just blocks from Mass MoCA. M.O.D. features an inspiring collection of dog memorabilia ranging from antique dog collars to William Wegman original photographs and everything in between. Jesse Freiden (Massachusetts), Carolyn Carr (Atlanta) and Kathy Ruttenberg (New York) are a few of the artists included in the museum's permanent collection. "Museum of Dog is a tribute to dogs everywhere and the joy they bring to our lives."
WHAT:
"Come See About Me: Daisy" is an exhibit created by York's Weimaraner. "Through her excitement she has destroyed most of her beloved Jeep Wrangler and the results are considered her art project," says York. The Jeep will be disassembled, preserved and mounted on white exhibit blocks. The Jeep's windshield, dash and other parts will be turned into a wind exhibit.
WHEN:
April 27- Oct. 31, 2018 –Special opening day events planned for April 28
WHERE:
Museum of Dog - 55 Union Street, North Adams, Mass, 01247
