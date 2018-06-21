Rescue Runts Now Available at RescueRunts.com - Will You Rescue a Runt Today?

"Since we announced the Rescue Runts line at Toy Fair, we've received lots of enthusiasm from parents, kids and rescue pet parents," said Eric Levin, strategic director, KD Group. "We're excited to find the perfect homes for all the Rescue Runts—and hope to inspire families everywhere to consider adopting a pet from a local rescue organization while providing a fun and nurturing play experience for kids."

Rescue Runts need kids' love and care to go from ragged runts to perfect pets! When they arrive in their crate-style packaging, they look sad and lonely with their matted fur, pretend fleas (yucky bugs!), dirty paws, tears in their eyes, and downturned ears.

But when kids adopt a Rescue Runt, they can engage in animal rescue play while they care for them and clean them up, transforming them into beautiful, perfectly groomed and healthy pets. To complete the amazing transformation:

Pick out the fleas with the included tweezers;

Remove the cast;

Clean the dirt from their paws with the included towel;

Wipe away their tears;

Brush their messy fur with the included brush; and

Perk up their ears to make them happy at last!

Finally, kids can choose a name for their Rescue Runt and write it on the included collar. Parents can cut out the adoption certificate on packaging or download and print an extra-large adoption certificate at www.RescueRunts.com, fill it out and make the adoption official.

Just like any pet, Rescue Runts will need regular grooming, love and care so kids can learn to keep a pet healthy, clean, and looking their best:

Rescue Runts' fur will become messy again over time, so brush them each day to keep them well-groomed.

Dirt will reappear on their paws, so clean them up again and again.

Rewrap the cast, and care for their injuries.

Place fleas in their fur and tweeze them out.

Flip their ears up or down to go from happy to sad.

Visit www.RescueRunts.com today to meet all four puppies and give them a home to call their own, watch the new Rescue Runts commercial, experience the Rescue Runts transformation, and download the extra-large adoption certificate.

Rescue Runts are great for kids of all ages and recommended for ages 3 and up. Each style is sold separately for $19.99. More styles are coming soon.

About KD Kids

KD Kids is a division of KD Group, based in Lyon, France. The company has been making innovative kids toys for more than 20 years, working with mass and specialty retailers in more than 20 countries around the world. KD's in-house team of product engineers, scientists and educators is focused on creating products with huge play value that incorporate cutting-edge technologies into learning and childhood development. KD Group is well-known for its best-selling Kurio line of kid-safe electronics. For more information about KD Kids, visit Group-KD.com. Follow KD Kids on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @KDKidsUSA.

