Rescue Runts Sold Out One Week After Debut

"We're overwhelmed by the response to our Rescue Runts and thrilled that so many kids are being introduced to the concept of rescue animals through this sweet line of plush," said Eric Levin, Strategic Director, KD Group. "We're working as fast as we can to restock all styles of Rescue Runts to give more people a chance to give them a home to call their own."

Rescue Runts need kids' love and care to go from ragged runts to perfect pets! When they arrive in their crate-style packaging, these sad puppies have matted fur, pretend fleas (yucky bugs!), dirty paws, tears in their eyes, and downturned ears. Kids can clean up their Rescue Runt using the included grooming kit, complete with brush, collar, tweezer and towel.

Pick out the fleas, remove the cast, clean their paws, wipe away their tears, brush their messy fur, and perk up their ears to make them happy at last! Finally, kids can choose a name for their Rescue Runt, write it on the included collar and complete an official adoption certificate (on packaging or downloaded at www.RescueRunts.com).

Rescue Runts need regular grooming, love and care to stay clean, healthy and looking their best! Their fur will become messy again over time and dirt will reappear on their paws, so kids need to brush them each day and clean them up again and again. Kids can also rewrap the cast, replace the fleas and flip their ears up or down for repeated animal rescue play.

Visit www.RescueRunts.com today to meet all four puppies (Shepherd, Husky, Spaniel and Spotty) and decide which one to take home when they are back in stock! Rescue Runts are great for kids of all ages and recommended for ages 3 and up. Each style is sold separately for $19.99. More styles are coming soon.

About KD Kids

KD Kids is a division of KD Group, based in Lyon, France. The company has been making innovative kids toys for more than 20 years, working with mass and specialty retailers in more than 20 countries around the world. KD's in-house team of product engineers, scientists and educators is focused on creating products with huge play value that incorporate cutting-edge technologies into learning and childhood development. KD Group is well-known for its best-selling Kurio line of kid-safe electronics. For more information about KD Kids, visit Group-KD.com. Follow KD Kids on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @KDKidsUSA.

