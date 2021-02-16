RESCUECOM Releases 2021 Apple Mac Computer Repair Report

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESCUECOM releases their latest report about the computer repair problems faced by Mac users and helpful tips to solve them.

For Mac owners, issues with printers and emails dominate, while operating system problems are rare.

Printer and email problems represent the greatest percentage of problems experienced by Mac users who seek computer repair, followed by Internet and network connectivity, viruses, and slow computers.

Common Problems for Apple Users

Mac owners requiring computer repair are less likely to report operating system and app problems than any other computer problem. This phenomenon stands in stark contrast to the frequency of these problems among Windows users, signifying that consumers who pay Apple's expensive prices receive the reward of high-performing machines.

"Apple OS X is reliable because OS X is specifically designed to run on Apple designed and manufactured hardware, whereas Microsoft Windows has to run on thousands of different computer configurations of which the Microsoft manufactured Surface line of computers, only comprises roughly 4 percent of the Windows market," says David A. Milman, RESCUECOM CEO. "For this reason, Apple systems and software do not require the high level of computer repair we are seeing with Windows machines."

Printer and email issues together account for the most significant share of Mac owners' computer repair requirements. For printer issues, check the tray to ensure the paper is loaded correctly. If that does not work, try printing from another computer on the network. Finally, removing and re-adding the printer in System Preferences may fix an unresponsive printer.

For email issues, open the Mail app on your Mac, then go to Window > Connection Doctor. This tool gives specific information about connection problems with your email accounts, including directions for troubleshooting.

When Mac computer repair is required for problems with Internet and network connectivity or if you are struggling to connect to your network, use your Mac's Wireless Diagnostics tool. Hold down the Option key, click the Wi-Fi icon, and select "Open Wireless Diagnostics" to identify the cause of the failed connection.

Despite their reputably secure systems, Macs are far from immune to viruses. Locating and deleting recently installed browser extensions and third-party apps may assist in removing a virus from your machine. Macs are also still subject to ransomware, trojans, and malware. Make sure proper security, protection and monitoring systems are in place and properly installed to avoid privacy invasion, viruses and data loss.

There are many reasons why Mac owners report slow computer performance, from uninstalled software updates to power-draining apps. Set up automatic updates on your Mac to decrease the chances of future slowdown. In the Apple menu, go to System Preferences > Software Update and check the box labeled "Automatically keep my Mac up to date."

Preventing and Solving Apple Problems

To boost your Mac's longevity, close applications when they are not in use and avoid having too many windows or tabs open at once.

You will not have to seek costly data recovery in the future if you back up your data regularly. Turn on Time Machine and use a reliable external hard drive and iCloud to start creating automatic backups of your data, photos, videos, documents and files.

Clean up your Mac by removing unnecessary widgets and icons. Not only will this free up memory, it will make your Mac easier to navigate during daily use.

Rank Issue Percentage 1 Printer 19.26% 2 Email 18.73% 3 Internet/Network 14.13% 4 Virus 13.6% 5 Slow Computer 13.43% 6 Data Recovery/Movement 9.89% 7 Blue/Blank Screen 8.13% 8 Human Error 1.41% 9 Hardware 0.53% 10 Mac OS 0.35% 11 Mac Apps 0.18%

