Rescued fox inspires new children's book from Florida sanctuary founder

As Pawsitive Beginnings marks six years rescuing foxes from the fur trade, founder Nicole Navarro shares a true story of hope with young readers in 'Reef the Fox Finds His Purpose'

KEY LARGO, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pawsitive Beginnings, a growing fox rescue program in Key Largo, Florida, marks its sixth anniversary, founder Nicole Navarro has released "Reef the Fox Finds His Purpose," a children's book inspired by one of the sanctuary's rescued foxes and the nonprofit's mission of healing through compassion.

A Story of Compassion

Reef, a rescued fox at Pawsitive Beginnings in Key Largo, Florida, is the inspiration for a new children's book written by founder Nicole Navarro.

The book shares the story of Reef, a rescued fox whose journey from hardship to healing mirrors the mission of Pawsitive Beginnings. Through Reef's eyes, young readers learn about resilience, compassion and the idea that every life has a purpose.

"Reef's story is really about hope," Navarro said. "So many of the foxes who come to us have endured unimaginable conditions, yet they still show curiosity, joy and a capacity to trust again. I want children to see that even after difficult beginnings, you can still find your purpose."

Six Years of Rescue and Rehabilitation

Founded on March 18, 2020, Pawsitive Beginnings provides a safe, permanent home for foxes rescued from the fur trade and the exotic pet trade. Today, the organization's sanctuary in Key Largo is home to seven foxes.

In addition to providing lifelong care for the animals, Pawsitive Beginnings partners with counselors and community organizations to support at-risk youth, trauma survivors and first responders through therapeutic interactions with the foxes.

Expanding the Mission Through Storytelling

Navarro says the new children's book is another way to extend the organization's mission.

"Storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do," she said. "When people hear what these foxes have survived and see how they continue to thrive, it inspires empathy and healing. Children who visit our sanctuary learn that Reef is a real fox and that his story is real, just like their own stories are real."

Navarro said she may expand the story into a series of children's books that explore topics such as the realities of the fur trade, compassion for animals and healthy ways for children to understand and process grief in an age-appropriate way.

"Reef the Fox Finds His Purpose" is available now on Amazon in paperback. Proceeds help support the ongoing care of rescued foxes and the nonprofit's animal-assisted therapy programs.

Pawsitive Beginnings is also planning to celebrate Reef's fifth birthday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on March 28 with a yoga class led by Key Largo Yoga. Tickets are $40 and participants get a copy of the new book, a journal and plant-based birthday party snacks. Register for the class here. For more information on Pawsitive Beginnings, visit https://pawsitivebeginnings.org/.

About Pawsitive Beginnings, Inc.

Founded in 2020, Pawsitive Beginnings, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe and nurturing permanent home for foxes rescued from the fur trade. The organization provides placement assistance for foxes in regions where fur farming is prevalent. Pawsitive Beginnings offers crucial animal-assisted therapy to at-risk youth and adults recovering from trauma. Additionally, we strive to create change through compassion by educating the public about fur farming and works to end the fur industry. For more information, please visit https://pawsitivebeginnings.org/.

SOURCE Pawsitive Beginnings