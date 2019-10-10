KEENESBURG, Colo., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent video footage of a Spotted Hyena completely caught up in the moment of swimming has thrilled all of the viewers who have witnessed the heart-warming display.

Hyena, Domino, just can't get enough running, splashing and biting at the water as she experiences a large swimming hole for the first time in her life.

Rescued Hyena Has Joyful First Swim! Hyena enjoying a swim

Completely unconcerned by the staff member recording her, the hyena's unabashed joy is surprisingly contagious as more than once it appears she is about to leave the water, but then quickly turns back into the water as if to say, "No. That's just way too much fun!"

One of the more delightful quirks evident in the hyena's behavior is her spinning or pirouetting while in the water, which also seems to confirm the joy she is feeling as a result of the new water experience.

Domino is one of three hyenas recently rehomed to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado from the Wildlife Waystation in California. With the hyenas also came six grizzly bears, four black bears, two tigers and a mountain lion, also known as a cougar or puma.

The sturdy, concrete-lined swimming hole was built specially for the hyenas knowing they would love it, as they do the rest of their multi-acre, natural habitat—which is a hallmark of life at the Sanctuary for its rescued animals.

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary:

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with over 500 rescued animals including Lions, Tigers, Bears, Wolves, Leopards and other large carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates two locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org and www.wildanimalrefuge.org.

