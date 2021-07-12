Rescued Pets Movement Partners With Too Faced Cosmetics To Support Homeless Animals

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement Inc. (RPM) today announced it is partnering with Too Faced Cosmetics for the next six months for an in-cart optional donation feature that will allow customers to donate upon checking out at TooFaced.com. Each customer in-cart donation made will help support RPM's mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and transporting homeless and abandoned animals to reputable rescue partners across the United States where there is a high demand for adoptable pets.

"We are extremely appreciative to partner with Too Faced," said Cindy Perini, Co–Founder and CEO of Rescued Pets Movement. "To be able to raise much needed funds, alongside the chance to increase overall awareness of our unique rescue transport program is really incredible. We love Too Faced Cosmetics' dedication to cruelty-free beauty and their devotion to helping homeless animals, and we are humbled that they have chosen to support RPM's mission by providing this donation option on their website. We encourage everyone to logon to www.TooFaced.com and purchase their award-winning makeup while supporting RPM at the same time!"

About Rescued Pets Movement Inc.

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. In 2020 alone, RPM saved 14,025 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, in spite of Covid challenges. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of almost 60,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

About Too Faced

Too Faced is a serious makeup brand that knows how to have fun. We believe makeup is power, giving people the freedom to express themselves and the confidence to take over the world. With an exuberant approach to everything we do, we use the finest cutting-edge ingredients to create innovative, cruelty-free cosmetics that people love to wear. Create your own looks, find what you love and OWN YOUR PRETTY.

