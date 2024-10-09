RESCUED PETS MOVEMENT RECEIVES $100,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO HELP RESCUE, REHABILITATE, AND TRANSPORT HOMELESS PETS

Moving adoptable pets to shelters with more space can improve outcomes

RPM has saved approximately 91,000 homeless animals since 2013

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some five million pets enter shelters in the U.S. each year. Thanks to improved coordination between animal shelters across the nation, transporting homeless pets from shelters with fewer resources to those with higher demand or more space increases the chances for adoptable animals to find loving homes. Rescued Pets Movement (RPM), the largest homeless animal rescue, rehabilitation and transport 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, today announced that it recently received a $100,000 grant from PetSmart Charities®, the top funder of animal welfare in the U.S., to support RPM's lifesaving program. Since 2013, Rescued Pets Movement has saved approximately 91,000 homeless animals.

Transporting animals involves moving animals from areas of high pet overpopulation to those of high demand for adoptable pets. PetSmart Charities and RPM know collaborations such as these will improve outcomes for animals in overpopulated shelters.

"We are immensely thankful to PetSmart Charities for their generous grant, which plays a crucial role in advancing our mission at RPM," said Cindy Perini, co-founder and president. "This support will directly enhance our operations, allowing us to better serve the needs of displaced animals in the greater Houston area. With this funding, we can expand our medical services, improve our boarding facilities, and ensure safe transportation for the animals in our care. PetSmart Charities' commitment empowers us to continue our vital work, helping us save and transform the lives of countless animals. In 2024, RPM has already rescued over 5,370 animals, bringing our total to approximately 91,000 since our inception in 2013. Through our dedicated rescue efforts, veterinary care, and transport initiatives, we strive to create a world where every animal is valued and loved. Together with PetSmart Charities, we are leaving a lasting impact, ensuring that these animals are no longer voiceless victims but cherished companions deserving of a loving home."

Rescued Pup Finds New Life After Brush with Death

Wilma, a resilient canine, has embarked on a remarkable journey from the brink of euthanasia to a loving forever home, thanks to the dedicated efforts of RPM. The young dog's story began in a high-kill shelter in Houston, where she faced imminent euthanasia due to a severe case of Demodex mange. This skin condition, caused by microscopic mites, had left Wilma in a dire state, her future looking bleak.

A Second Chance at Life

Recognizing Wilma's plight, RPM stepped in, rescuing her from the shelter and immediately placing her in the care of one of their compassionate foster homes. Here, Wilma received the critical medical attention and nurturing environment she desperately needed to heal and thrive. Under the expert care of veterinary staff and the unwavering love of her foster family, Wilma's health began to improve dramatically. The once-neglected pup started to show signs of the vibrant, affectionate dog she was meant to be.

A New Chapter in Colorado

As Wilma's recovery progressed, RPM facilitated her transport to Colorado, where our dedicated rescue partner found her a loving forever home. Together, our commitment to animal welfare ensured that this brave survivor would finally experience the happiness and stability she deserves.

Wilma's journey from Houston to Colorado marks not just a geographical transition, but a profound transformation from a dog on death row to a beloved family member. Her story serves as a testament to the life-changing impact of animal rescue organizations and the power of second chances. RPM continues its mission to save animals like Wilma, turning tales of despair into stories of hope and new beginnings.

"As many communities grapple with animals staying longer in shelters and work to build out long term solutions, partnerships with regions who have capacity to bring in animals is paramount to our collective lifesaving efforts," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement initiatives at PetSmart Charities. "We're proud to support RPM and their work to ensure adoptable pets find their families as quickly as possible."

About Rescued Pets Movement

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of approximately 91,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

For more information about RPM, please visit: www.rescuedpetsmovement.org

To support our mission to save homeless animals, please visit: www.rescuedpetsmovement.org/donate

To become a foster for RPM, please visit: https://www.rescuedpetsmovement.org/foster

If you are a rescue group in an area that has a demand for adoptable pets and are interested in becoming a rescue partner, please contact [email protected]

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Threads.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Connect with PetSmart Charities on social media:

Instagram: @PetSmartCharities

Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs

Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities

YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc

Media Contact:





Cindy Perini 24-Hour PetSmart Charities Media Line: Co-founder and President 623-587-2177 Rescued Pets Movement

[email protected]



SOURCE Rescued Pets Movement Inc.