RESCUED PETS MOVEMENT SELECTED AS MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION'S CHARITY OF CHOICE FOR THE NYSE GLOBAL GIVING CAMPAIGN

RPM has saved approximately 92,000 homeless animals since 2013

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement Inc. (RPM), the largest homeless animal rescue, rehabilitation and transport nonprofit in the United States, today announced that it has been selected by Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") as its charity of choice for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) 2024 Global Giving Campaign.

RPM rescues at-risk pets from overcrowded shelters across the Houston area, provides necessary veterinary care, and transports them to areas with high demand for adoptable pets. Transporting homeless pets from shelters with fewer resources to those with higher demand increases the chances for adoptable animals to find loving homes. Since its founding in September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of approximately 92,000 homeless animals.

Main Street Capital, a leading provider of long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies, has committed to providing both financial support and volunteer resources to RPM, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to giving homeless pets a second chance at life. This partnership is part of Main Street's broader corporate social responsibility initiatives, demonstrating the company's dedication to creating positive change in the communities it serves. Main Street's employees have actively engaged in volunteer opportunities with RPM, assisting with various aspects of the organization's operations, including animal care, transport preparation, and community outreach events.

Cindy Perini, Co-founder and President of RPM, expressed gratitude for the recognition: "We are immensely thankful to Main Street for selecting RPM as their charity of choice for the NYSE's Global Giving Campaign. This support will directly enhance our operations, allowing us to better serve the needs of displaced animals in the greater Houston area and beyond. With this partnership, we can expand our medical services, improve our boarding facilities, and ensure safe transportation for the animals in our care. Main Street's commitment empowers us to continue our vital work, helping us save and transform the lives of countless animals. In 2024 alone, RPM has already rescued 7,350 animals, bringing our total to approximately 92,000 since our inception in 2013. Through our dedicated rescue efforts, veterinary care, and transport initiatives, we strive to create a world where every animal is valued and loved. Together with Main Street, we are leaving a lasting impact, ensuring that these animals are no longer voiceless victims but cherished companions deserving of a loving home."

"We are excited to support Rescued Pets Movement through this year's NYSE Global Giving Campaign," said Dwayne L. Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Capital Corporation. "RPM's mission aligns perfectly with our pledge to making a positive lasting impact in our community. By supporting their efforts, we're not only helping save animal lives but also enriching the lives of families across the country who adopt these pets. At Main Street, we believe in the power of community involvement and the ripple effect of positive change. Our partnership with RPM allows us to extend our impact beyond the business world and into the realm of animal welfare. This collaboration also provides our employees with meaningful volunteer opportunities, fostering a culture of compassion and community engagement within our organization. We look forward to seeing the tangible results of our support and the lives it will touch, both human and animal."

The NYSE Global Giving Campaign allows NYSE-listed companies to share their efforts to help those in need and raise awareness for the many important organizations they support. For more information about the NYSE Global Giving Campaign, please visit: https://www.nyse.com/global-giving-campaign.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

ABOUT RESCUED PETS MOVEMENT

Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of approximately 92,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

