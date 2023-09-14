Rescued sea turtle named Java by the South Carolina Aquarium "Name Our Turtle Campaign" Grand Prize Awarded

Saving Sea Turtles and Supporting The South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston Coffee Roasters has the honor of naming another rescued sea turtle.

After the release of Jo the Sea Turtle in February, the Aquarium invited Charleston Coffee Roasters to enlist the public to help name another rescued sea turtle undergoing rehabilitation at the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center™. An amazing 1,746 individuals submitted ideas — and "Java" was selected as the name for a rescued sea turtle!

Java is a juvenile green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) that was stranded on Hilton Head Island in the pluff mud. On August 9, a local resident reported the turtle to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), and Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Patrol Team members responded. Thanks to the collaborative efforts from the community, this sick sea turtle was able to safely make it to the South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center.

Congratulations to Angela W. from Wendell, NC for winning our Grand Prize for submitting the name Java. Angela will receive:

2 Bags of Aquarium Blend coffee

2 Bags of Beach House Blend coffee

4 Tickets to The South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, S.C.

The complete set of the Beach House Series (7 books!) signed by NY Times best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe

And congratulations to our 24 runner ups who also submitted Java as a name idea and will receive 1 bag of Aquarium Blend and 1 bag of Beach House Blend. We appreciate all the interest in saving sea turtles!

Our community conservation effort is spearheaded by friends and longtime Charleston residents Mary Alice Monroe – the New York Times bestselling author of nearly 30 books with more than 8 million copies in print worldwide – and Lowell D. Grosse – Founder and President of Charleston Coffee Roasters.

Charleston Coffee Roasters is proud to support the efforts of the South Carolina Aquarium through our business. We are the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, which supplies more than 200 pounds of food daily for nearly 5,000 resident animals and sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation in the Sea Turtle Care Center.

"Aquarium Blend was developed to celebrate our partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium" said Grosse. "We are committed to conservation, and we appreciate everything the Aquarium does to save sea turtles and our natural environment."

Monroe added, "I'm devoted to the environment and animal conservation, which are hallmarks of many of my novels. I am honored to support Lowell's vision of giving back to my beloved Aquarium and its Sea Turtle Care Center through Charleston Coffee Roasters. Beach House Blend makes one powerful cup of coffee!"

"Like many of the patients undergoing rehabilitation in the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center, Java was admitted with a long list of ailments that we have spent the past few weeks treating," said Melissa Ranly, Sea Turtle Care Center Manager. "The road ahead is a long one, but it truly takes a village to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered sea turtles. We're grateful for the multiple individuals, agencies and the community who enabled us to give this sea turtle a fighting chance."

We'll be sure to share updates as Java receives treatment at the Sea Turtle Care Center.

About Charleston Coffee Roasters:

Founded by veteran coffee importer Lowell Grosse in 2005, Charleston Coffee Roasters creates a craft coffee experience as rich in flavor and character as Charleston itself. Within the company's Charleston facility, each coffee bean is slow roasted in small batches by master roasters, with constant "cupping" to ensure quality. The company proves its dedication to helping the community and the ecosystem, by purchasing certified, sustainably grown coffees from farmers who take care of their workers and the environment; and by actively supporting Charleston charities and organizations. Charleston Coffee Roasters is also the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium and is an advocate for the conservation of sea turtles, which are the inspiration for the Charleston Coffee Roasters "turtle bean" logo. Learn more at https://www.charlestoncoffeeroasters.com/

About Mary Alice Monroe:

Mary Alice Monroe is the New York Times bestselling author of nearly 30 books, including the bestselling The Beach House series, for which the coffee was named. The Beach House is now a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. Monroe has received numerous awards, including being inducted into the South Carolina Academy of Authors Hall of Fame. An active conservationist, she lives on a barrier island in Charleston, S.C. http://www.maryalicemonroe.com/

About the South Carolina Aquarium:

The South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston's No.1 family attraction, is home to more than 5,000 animals, from river otters and sharks to sea turtles and shorebirds, and represents the rich biodiversity of our state — from the mountains to the sea. Visitors can also get an inside look at the Sea Turtle Care Center™, a working hospital dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick and injured sea turtles. While fulfilling its mission to promote education, conservation, and an exceptional visitor experience, the Aquarium also presents sweeping views of the Charleston Harbor along with interactive exhibits and programs for visitors of all ages.

The South Carolina Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. The Aquarium is open seven days a week with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, December 25 and a half day on December 24 (open 9 a.m.–noon). Annual Aquarium membership with unlimited visits starts at $99. For more information, call (843) 577-FISH (3474) or visit scaquarium.org.

