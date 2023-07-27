Rescued Senior Dog Joins Family of 14 Rescue Dogs

Receives a new lease on life at the Mr. Mo Project

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mr. Mo Project , a non-profit organization for senior dogs, and home to 18 rescue dogs, has partnered with YuMOVE , the official dog joint supplement of the American Kennel Club . Their mission is simple - they want to work together to help senior dogs across the U.S. live out their best and most active lives.

Sam is a rescued senior dog from the Mr. Mo Project YuMOVE donated much needed funds, along with targeted joint care supplements, to help Sam and the Mr. Mo Project.

The Mr. Mo Project rescues and advocates for senior and special needs dogs from shelters, helping to find them loving forever homes. They coordinate transport, recruit foster families and raise awareness - all while providing ongoing support and covering vet bills for as long as they live. To help support the Mr. Mo Project and their efforts, YuMOVE donated much needed funds, along with targeted joint care supplements, to help their furry family stay active.

Having helped thousands of senior dogs, one dog's remarkable story has gone from good to great in just a few short months.

Meet Sam

Sam is an adorable 14-year-old lab mix, who has been with the Mr. Mo Project for several years.

Sam was always active – rolling around, doing laps, playing in the yard – but as he got older, he started experiencing mobility issues and occasional joint stiffness that made day-to-day tasks increasingly difficult. After his veterinarian recommended that Sam try YuMOVE, he got incredible, fast results.

Sam's rescuer (and Founder of the Mr. Mo Project), Chris Hughes, says:

"After only two months on YuMOVE, Sam made tremendous gains and was back to being active. YuMOVE has shown the ability to help our dogs stay active and mobile, and this is why we chose to partner with them. Many senior dogs can have mobility concerns and YuMOVE helps to support these dogs become more active as we find new homes with loving families for them."

Six months ago, Sam was diagnosed with bone cancer and ultimately needed to have his rear left leg amputated. However, this did not stop Sam's loving spirit in any way. The newer residents at the Mr. Mo Project always gravitate towards Sam and his resilience. Unfortunately, in June of 2023 Sam passed away. His spirit and influence on the Mr. Mo Project will ensure that senior dogs in need will continue to receive the help and love they deserve.

YuMOVE already supports over two million dogs a year globally1 and has been providing a high-quality hip and joint supplements that are scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.2

See the Difference

To learn more about YuMOVE and their partnership with the Mr. Mo Project, please visit:

YuMOVE / MrMoProject. To support the Mr. Mo Project's ongoing efforts, to donate or consider fostering a senior dog, please visit: www.mrmoproject.com

1YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

2YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College UK (excludes YuMOVE for Young Dogs).

3For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

