Rescued USA Shelter Dog with Rare Skull Tumor Gets Second Chance with an Australian 3D Printed Implant in the Hands of Canadian Veterinary Surgeon

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Abandoned by her owners at a Texas kill shelter, 2-year-old Bliss fearfully awaited her fate.

Friends Of Emma Medical Rescue, a local major medical / critical care canine rescue home in Fort Worth, TX - took Bliss into their medical treatment program - expecting a "hospice situation."

Rescued shelter dog to undergo groundbreaking surgery! A collaboration between a USA canine medical rescue, an Australian medical device manufacturer and a Canadian veterinary surgeon will attempt to give Bliss her life back! "Bliss is a beautiful, trusting young dog - SO deserving of every opportunity that we can offer her! We are of the mindset that - if you CAN help, DO help!"

Diagnosed with an extremely rare skull tumor (multilobular osteochondrosarcoma) - it was found through multiple diagnostics that despite the growing mass inside her skull, Bliss is an otherwise perfectly healthy young dog - presenting with no neurological deficits or other concerns of compromised health.

Bliss quickly went from "hospice case" to "treatable" - and rescuer / founder of Friends Of Emma - Elizabeth Hart, felt she had to find a way to help!

After multiple consults locally and extensive research - with no readily available options to assist – Hart reached out to a skilled veterinary cancer surgeon in Ontario Canada who, through a series of advanced imaging, offered potential solutions to help heal Bliss.

Support BLISS through this incredible transformation!

Initially, Bliss was to undergo a delicate surgical procedure to remove the huge invasive tumor and be fitted with a titanium skull cap (sourced from Brazil).

However, with the extent of complexity and reach of Bliss' tumor (requiring removal of the bulk of the skull as well as multiple affected facial bones) it was decided that a better option will be a 3D printed porous polyethylene implant created by an Australian manufacturer of human surgical devices.

Currently, Hart is planning the 70+ hour round trip journey (driving, since Bliss cannot fly) from Texas to Canada - while the surgeon and the implant manufacturing company work together to design and create the 3D printed implant.

"We expect to make the trip in early-mid June with a return to Texas mid-late June depending on the progress of the implant creation and the length of post-op hospitalization required," Hart says. "We welcome you to contribute to Bliss and the ongoing rescue efforts of Friends Of Emma - and to follow Bliss' incredible journey through this ground-breaking veterinary surgery, her recovery, rehabilitation - and ultimately, in finding a family of her own once she has completed treatment in our care."

Contact:

Elizabeth Hart

Fort Worth, Texas

195929@email4pr.com

405-429-0796

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescued-usa-shelter-dog-with-rare-skull-tumor-gets-second-chance-with-an-australian-3d-printed-implant-in-the-hands-of-canadian-veterinary-surgeon-300655052.html

SOURCE Friends Of Emma Medical Rescue