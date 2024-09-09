RescueMD Expands Retail Presence with Launch on Dermstore

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RescueMD, a pioneer in advanced skincare solutions, is now available on Dermstore , the dermatologist-founded skin care authority.

RescueMD

Plastic surgeon formulated and founded, RescueMD, has engineered a suite of high-performance skincare products that are clinically proven to improve the skin and show visible results. The product portfolio features RescueMD's proprietary and powerful ingredient, Lapachol. This clinically proven ingredient helps slow the function of proteins that hinder the DNA replication process, encouraging skin to work smarter and improving the appearance of skin damage.

DNA Repair Complex is a multi-benefit skin renewal serum that takes a multi-functional approach to skin repair, recovery and rejuvenation for top skin concerns including sun damage, redness, age spots, and scarring caused by procedures, injury, aging, acne, or burns. Restorative Lip Treatment is a cutting-edge lip care product that is packed with a blend of hydrating ingredients and is set to redefine the way we care for and enhance our lips from daily application to post-aesthetic treatment. The latest innovation, Revitalizing Body Cream, is an anti-aging renewing body treatment that harnesses the brand's exclusive technology and patented formulation, to deliver visibly even, smooth, supple, and healthy-looking skin from the neck down, with advanced benefits normally found in facial care.

"Dermstore is a leader in the skincare and aesthetic device space, and we are thrilled to offer RescueMD to their loyal professional and beauty customer base," said Steve Salzinger, CEO of RescueMD. "Dermstore offers the latest innovations and products from some of the most cutting-edge technologies like RescueMD, and we are proud to dramatically expand accessibility to our lapachol based multi-benefit solutions for a wide range of skin concerns."

Chelsea Strauser, Skincare Buying Director at Dermstore adds: "We are committed to introducing the most impressive innovations in skin health to our customer, and RescueMD certainly is that when it comes to skin damage solutions. The robust clinical results are impressive and showed us how many applicable use cases there are for their unique formula. We are confident that our customer will especially love the healing elements of the DNA Repair Complex when recovering from in-office procedures like peels and lasers!"

RescueMD DNA Repair Complex, $88-$388 in sizes including 15mL, 30mL and 120mL, Restorative Lip Treatment, $48, and Revitalizing Body Cream, $248, are now available on Dermstore.com .

About RescueMD

RescueMD makes high-performance skincare products for stressed and damaged skin for both at home and professional use. Embracing a multi-functional approach to skin repair and rejuvenation, RescueMD stands out as the first and only brand to address four key mechanisms of skin health and restoration. With carefully selected ingredients backed by years of clinical data, such as our exclusive use of lapachol for natural repair, antioxidants for soothing benefits, carefully curated peptides for collagen support, and moisturizers to seal in hydration, RescueMD delivers advanced skincare with real results.

About Dermstore :

Dermstore was founded by a dermatologist in 1999 to give patients access to professional-grade skin care online. Since its establishment, its focus has been to make professional and efficacious products approachable and accessible as a trusted, authorized retailer. It serves as an online source of discovery and education, bringing together top experts, the industry's most efficacious brands and our passionate community of skin-health-seeking consumers. All for the unabashed love of skin.

