RescueMD Launches New, Coveted Size of Best-Selling, Award-Winning DNA Repair Complex

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RescueMD, a pioneer in advanced skincare solutions, announces the launch of their DNA Repair Complex in a new larger size: a 30mL bottle. This gentle, multi-use serum is the ultimate clinically proven scar and skin damage repair solution for transformative, visible results.

Plastic surgeon formulated, RescueMD's DNA Repair Complex is a multi-benefit skin renewal serum that takes a multi-functional approach to skin repair, recovery and rejuvenation for top skin concerns including sun damage, redness, age spots, and scarring caused by procedures, injury, aging, acne, or burns. The patented serum is formulated with RescueMD's Lapachol technology, which is clinically proven to create healthy looking skin by improving the appearance of redness, and protecting the skin barrier by combining moisturizers and collagen-boosting peptides, allantoin and antioxidants to support the skin's natural ability to repair and regenerate.

The debut of the new size coincides with the announcement that RescueMD's DNA Repair Complex was recently awarded the prestigious National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance . To be accepted, RescueMD must have been clinically tested, expertly evaluated and found to be unlikely to irritate sensitive rosacea skin and demonstrate non-acnegenicity on all participants. As validation, a panel of dermatologists confirmed the absence of irritant and allergenic ingredients that may cause damage to skin barrier function, vasomotor instability, and unwanted neurosensory stimulation.

DNA Repair Complex can be used for both face and body, and is effective on all skin types and tones with sensitive skin in mind. Absorbing instantly, it can be used post-surgically, post-treatment, or as a daily serum. In clinical study findings conducted by leading dermatologist Dr. Zoe Draelos, after 8 weeks of use, the trial rated a 44% decrease in facial erythema, a 37% improvement in radiance and a 40% improvement in redness.

"Adding a 30mL of our proprietary DNA Repair Complex was entirely driven by consumer demand and the clinically proven benefits to the skin of longer-term use," said Steve Salzinger, CEO of RescueMD. "The 30mL provides consumers with over a full month's supply to rejuvenate skin and improve visible scars, blemishes and redness, ensuring that our customers can experience the transformative benefits that our medical and aesthetic professionals see in their daily practice."

The 30mL DNA Repair Complex is now available on RescueMD.com for $148, and will be available on Bloomingdales.com, Amazon.com, and LovelySkin.com in the Fall. Also available in 15mL for $88 and 120mL for $388.

About RescueMD

RescueMD makes high-performance skincare products for stressed and damaged skin. Embracing a multi-functional approach to skin rejuvenation, RescueMD stands out as the first and only brand to address four key mechanisms of skin health and restoration. With carefully selected ingredients backed by years of clinical data, such as Lapachol for natural repair, antioxidants for soothing benefits, peptides for collagen support, and moisturizers to seal in hydration, RescueMD delivers advanced skincare for radiant results.

