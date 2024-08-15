RescueMD Launches Revitalizing Body Cream with Patented Technology for Dramatic Cosmetic Enhancement for Skin All Over

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RescueMD, a pioneer in advanced skincare solutions, announces the launch of its newest innovation, RescueMD Revitalizing Body Cream. This renewing body treatment harnesses an exclusive technology, and patented formulation, that works on a DNA level to deliver visibly even, smooth, supple, and healthy-looking skin from the neck down, with advanced benefits normally found in facial care.

RescueMD Revitalizing Body Cream

Science-driven and plastic surgeon-developed, this daily hydration cream targets multiple skin issues and improves the appearance of irritation, redness, damage, dryness, fine lines & wrinkles, scars, stretch marks, and uneven texture, in one comprehensive product. It is ultra-rich, yet incredibly lightweight and absorbs into the skin almost instantly. Its unique formulation encompasses two years of research to incorporate clinically proven, anti-redness technology with a powerful mix of protective antioxidants and skin-firming peptides to ensure exceptional efficacy in renewing and revitalizing the skin. It is fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types and tones, making it a highly efficacious, yet gentle, addition to any skincare routine.

The breakthrough cream is powered by Lapachol, a proprietary ingredient and powerful anti-inflammatory found in the bark of the lapacho tree, which helps slow the function of proteins responsible for speeding up DNA replication, decreasing redness. It is complemented by Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 and Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, which help smooth wrinkles from the inside by rebuilding the skin and regulating muscle contractions. An exclusive antioxidant blend of Rice Bran Extract, Rosemary Leaf Extract, and Sunflower Extract work together to prevent oxidative stress, protect skin from environmental damage, and provide skin soothing and smoothing benefits, resulting in dramatic improvement in multiple qualities of the skin.

"This is not just another body cream. At RescueMD, we are dedicated to creating skincare solutions that truly transform the skin, and we are thrilled to expand our product line with benefits for skin all over," said Steve Salzinger, CEO of RescueMD. "With the addition of a targeted body care formula to our line up, we are able to deliver our one-of-a-kind technology and provide a full regimen for both at home use, and as part of professional protocols for doctors and med spa professionals."

The Revitalizing Body Cream is now available on RescueMD.com for $248, starting August 14, 2024 and available at LovelySkin.com and other retailers on August 21, 2024.

About RescueMD

RescueMD makes high-performance skincare products for stressed and damaged skin. Embracing a multi-functional approach to skin rejuvenation, RescueMD stands out as the first and only brand to address four key mechanisms of skin health and restoration. With carefully selected ingredients backed by years of clinical data, such as Lapachol for natural repair, antioxidants for soothing benefits, peptides for collagen support, and moisturizers to seal in hydration, RescueMD delivers advanced solution-driven skincare with real results.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE RescueMD