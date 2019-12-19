Rescuers and Animal Ortho Care Help Return Footless Dog to Health

The dog, who was renamed Luke, survived those initial nights, but caregivers quickly determined that his infected leg would need to be amputated if he was going to have a real chance at life. After a successful surgery, Noah's Arks Rescue contacted Animal Ortho Care (AOC) about the possibility of fitting Luke with a custom prosthetic.

Several prosthetic bracing options were considered for Luke, but the AOC team settled on a spring foot design. The team traveled to South Carolina to fit Luke with his new prosthetic. This design fit Luke well, gave him stability, and eased the pressure off of his existing limbs.

"I knew it would take some time for Luke to feel comfortable wearing the prosthetic, so we introduced it to him slowly and worked up to longer wear times," says the team fabricator Derrick Campana. "We were amazed to see Luke take his first steps with the prosthetic and then to eventually run—it was inspiring!"

AOC currently offers dog prosthetics for partial and full limb, with prices ranging from $995 to $1750. The company also specializes in dog knee braces and pet pain relief products.

"We strive to develop and provide solutions that improve the quality of life for animals. We consider it a privilege to have a platform that brings awareness to the ethical treatment of animals," said AOC's CEO, Fariborz Boor Boor.

Animal Ortho Care

Animal Ortho Care is dedicated to developing technologically advanced veterinary products that have a significant impact in animal rehabilitation.

Noah's Arks Rescue

Noah's Arks Rescue, provides emergency medical and surgical care to dogs that are injured and abused.

