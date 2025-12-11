Rescuing Tai Po: Standing Together in Hardship

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the Tai Po fire in Hong Kong:

Half a month ago, villagers again packed the fully illuminated stadium for Cunchao, the Village Super League, in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. This time, however, the crowd was not there for football, but to donate in support of those affected by the deadly fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

On the afternoon of Nov 26th, a fire broke out in Wang Fuk Court, an apartment complex in Tai Po District, Hong Kong. So far, the death toll has surpassed 100.

The next day, a donation campaign was launched in Rongjiang County, turning the Cunchao stadium from a sports arena into a pool of compassion.

In the crowd, an elementary school student clutched a 20-yuan note and slipped it into the donation box. "I heard about the fire in Hong Kong, so I came here tonight to donate my pocket money. Hope they can soon recover from the disaster!"

Yang Liuxiang, a 95-year-old lady, also came to the stadium with help from her daughter, and contributed 50 yuan. She said: "We are not rich, but we want to do our bit. They helped us before, and now it's our turn to help them."

Although nearly 1,000 kilometers apart, football has long bonded the two places. Since Cunchao went viral in the summer of 2023, multiple inter-regional football matches have been held between Rongjiang and Hong Kong. That year, Hong Kong's celebrity football team played twice against the village super league (Cunchao) team from Guizhou. These recurring sports and cultural exchanges have brought the two communities even closer together.

This June, two catastrophic floods swept Rongjiang County, dealing a heavy blow to the once vibrant town. Hong Kong compatriots didn't hesitate to help. Many donated generously in cash and supplies, while some volunteers even traveled to Rongjiang to assist on the ground, such as helping clear roads clogged with mud and debris, and joining local residents in relief efforts.

Months later, the goodwill and gratitude were returned in full by residents of all ethnic groups in Rongjiang. Data show that within just 24 hours of the fundraising launch, the people of Rongjiang have pooled more than 220,000 yuan for their compatriots in Hong Kong.

Those elderly with silver hair, children with their piggy banks, the amateur football players and the fans, may not have a fortune to give, but for the ordinary Hong Kong citizens whose lives were upended by the fire, every penny carries genuine warmth, and every act of kindness strengthens their confidence and courage to rebuild their lives.

Such scenes of mutual support — of people standing together, and weathering storms, are not unique to Rongjiang.

Back in 2008, after the devastating Wenchuan earthquake in Sichuan Province, people from all walks of life in Hong Kong, including entrepreneurs and celebrities, made generous donations. Today, on social media, many people in Sichuan are asking how they can help Hong Kong in return. A young man from Sichuan even mobilized a team of 200 to pool money, purchase supplies and support post-fire relief efforts.

There are even more stories to remember. The 150,000 yuan in revenue from the opening match of the "Kashgar Cup" football tournament in Xinjiang was donated in full to those affected by the fire in Hong Kong. In the wake of the disaster, e-commerce platforms in the Chinese mainland rapidly mobilized and dispatched batches of necessities, including winter clothing, drinking water, and ready-to-eat meals to Hong Kong. Within just 48 hours, over 60 privately owned companies from the Chinese mainland donated 630 million HKD, 1.3 million yuan, and additional supplies worth 51 million HKD.

In times of hardship, countless acts of kindness converge into a powerful current of compassion. These heartfelt gestures embody a profound spirit of mutual support.

The relief and assistance efforts following the Tai Po fire have revealed the purest form of human goodness, the deep affection shared by people of the same root, as well as the unwavering support and care for Hong Kong from the Chinese mainland.

May this warmth and solidarity help people in Hong Kong emerge from the shadows as soon as possible, and rebuild their homes with renewed strength.

