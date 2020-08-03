Resdev Limited partners with The VersaFlex Family of Companies

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VersaFlex Family of Companies ("VersaFlex"), in collaboration with Resdev Limited ("RESDEV") a UK-based company, is pleased to announce the formation of the joint venture, Resdev VF LLC ("RESDEV VF"). This new company will bring together RESDEV's specialty flooring, parking deck, and concrete repair systems with VersaFlex's specialty coatings, linings & technical foams portfolio.

RESDEV VF's initial focus will be to introduce the Pumadur line of polyurethane cement-based flooring systems to VersaFlex's extensive network of customers throughout North and South America. Pumadur is a globally recognized brand, known for over 40 years to deliver high-performance systems. Pumadur flooring is easy to apply, clean and maintain, while providing a hardwearing, long-lasting answer for industrial and prestigious installations.

The RESDEV US offices, sales operations, and distribution center will be relocated to a VersaFlex facility in Oklahoma City, OK. The JV will be integrated into the existing VersaFlex flooring business, servicing the commercial, industrial, food & beverage and other specialty segments. It will be led by Kyle Frans – General Manager.

"We are excited to partner with RESDEV to strengthen and expand our established global brands. We believe this joint venture supports the mission of the VersaFlex Family of Companies to provide our customers with the best innovative coatings, linings and technical foam solutions." – Rob Pawlak, VersaFlex President and Director

"We are pleased to have formed a strategic alliance with a likeminded US partner, VersaFlex. With this partnership, we gain access to VersaFlex's distribution network and provide them with access to Pumadur and other RESDEV products. RESDEV VF will provide a cross spectrum portfolio showcasing the very best of RESDEV & VersaFlex. We are looking forward to what the future holds. Watch this space …" – Nick M. Wright, Resdev Limited LLC Managing Director

About VersaFlex

The powerful brands of VersaFlex Incorporated (2017), Raven Lining Systems (2017), Milamar Coatings (2018), and Specialty Products (SPI) (2019) were brought together to form "The VersaFlex Family of Companies." We are a leader in providing specialty coatings, linings and technical foams for the Industrial, Water & Wastewater, Infrastructure, Flooring, Oil & Gas, and Geo-Technical markets. Our mission is to continue to deliver world class innovative solutions to our customers, solving their toughest protection, rehabilitation and insulation challenges.

https://www.versaflexco.com/

About RESDEV

Resdev Limited manufactures specialist seamless, hygienic, epoxy and polyurethane resin floor, wall and car park decking systems for application from its main manufacturing base in the UK as well as shipping to approximately 35 countries globally.

From primers, damp proof membranes, high build coatings, sealants and maintenance repair products, to heavy duty polyurethane screed systems with excellent chemical, abrasion and impact resistance, flow applied and self-smoothing compounds and specialist designer flooring systems, Resdev is the ideal complete resin flooring solution.

http://www.resdev.com

SOURCE The VersaFlex Companies

Related Links

https://www.versaflexco.com

