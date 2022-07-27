Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America, Automotive Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the research and development outsourcing services market by End-user (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Semiconductor, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The research and development outsourcing services market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. Vendors of R&D services can help OEMs identify key areas of improvement and support them in implementing innovative solutions . This, in turn, will help OEMs gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry will lead to the growth of the global R&D outsourcing services market during the forecast period.

The research and development outsourcing services market share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. Vendors of R&D services can help OEMs identify key areas of improvement and support them in implementing innovative solutions This, in turn, will help OEMs gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry will lead to the growth of the global R&D outsourcing services market during the forecast period.

Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market: Market Dynamics

Major Driver - Outsourcing research and development services is a cost-effective solution, which is one of the key drivers supporting the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market growth. Outsourcing R&D services can enable enterprises to save costs on facilities or equipment used for research projects. Outsourcing of R&D processes also helps enterprises in gaining access to advanced technologies. For instance, HCL Technologies Limited offers R&D services that help enterprises gain access to the latest technologies, such as big data analytics, with minimum investment.

Major Challenges - Issues caused by inefficient communication are one of the factors challenging the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market growth. If there is inefficient communication between vendors and enterprises, it can become challenging for the vendors to provide the desired output to the enterprises within a limited budget. Vendors may not be able to deliver services to enterprises on time due to inefficient communication. As a result, R&D-based operations of enterprises are also impacted. For instance, an enterprise that is planning to implement a project in India based on the R&D output may have to delay the project due to the late delivery of services.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, Mindtree Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 101: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 105: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 106: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 108: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.5 IAV GmbH

Exhibit 110: IAV GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: IAV GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: IAV GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Kistler Holding AG

Exhibit 118: Kistler Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Kistler Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Kistler Holding AG - Key offerings

10.8 KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 121: KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mindtree Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Mindtree Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mindtree Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Mindtree Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Mindtree Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

