Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 | Technavio

Apr 12, 2021, 03:30 ET
The "Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
Technavio has monitored the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 7.22 billion during 2021-2025 and register an accelerating CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, semiconductor, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The automotive industry is the largest end-user of R&D outsourcing services during the forecast period.
Data coverage:
- Market Volume and Value
- Key Countries and its Market Value
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Five Force Analysis
- Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
- Key Market Players- Segments and Offerings
Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which has the highest market opportunities during the forecast period. Explore more about market opportunities
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Overview of the Current Market and Prospects
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation
Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
A Quick Outline of Market Performance
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Capgemini Services SAS
- IAV GmbH
- Infosys Ltd.
- Kistler Instrumente AG
- KPIT Technologies Ltd.
- Mindtree Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Tata Elxsi Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
